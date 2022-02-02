Hwy. 69 reopened after fatal crash that killed two

Highway 69 between Pointe au Baril and Parry Sound has been reopened following a fatal crash Wednesday that killed two Sudbury seniors.

Officers from the West Parry Sound detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were called to a colision in Archipelago Township, just south of Pointe au Baril, around 12:50 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

"Police investigation revealed that a northbound motor vehicle collided with a southbound tractor trailer," OPP said.

"The driver of the motor vehicle Joseph (Aime) Giroux, 74 years of age, and passenger Suzanne Pharand, 68 years of age of Sudbury Ont., were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer did not sustain any injuries."

The crash is still under investigation.

No word on the cause.

The highway was reopened shortly before 11 p.m.