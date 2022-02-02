Hwy. 69 closed between Pointe au Baril and Parry Sound

A crash has closed the highway between Parry Sound and Point au Baril Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Officers from the West Parry Sound detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were called to a colision in Archipelago Township around 12:50 p.m., police said in a news release.

"The collision is still under investigation but police have closed Highway 69 from Hwy. 124 to Hwy. 522 until further notice," OPP said.

More details to come on this developing news story.