Huntsville OPP searching for cigarette thieves

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for two suspects who broke into a Huntsville business and stole a large quantity of cigarettes.

The pair broke into the store on South Mary Lake Road around 4:30 a.m. Feb. 3 damaging the front door, OPP said in a news release.

The suspects fled the scene in a black Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

Police released photos of the suspects and the getaway truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntsville detachment at 705-789-5551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The allegations have not been proven in court.