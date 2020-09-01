SUDBURY -- Police in Huntsville are hoping members of the public will help them solve a disturbing case in which a victim was forced into a car, driven around downtown and robbed by suspects with knives.

"Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police, along with the OPP Muskoka crime unit, is currently investigating a robbery and is asking for the public's assistance," police said in a news release Tuesday.

The incident took place Aug. 29 after 10 a.m. The male victim was walking on Sabrina Park Drive in Huntsville when an older model Toyota Camry stopped and the victim was forced inside the car at knifepoint.

"The victim was held against his will as the car drove around Huntsville's town core," police said. "While being held the victim was robbed of a large amount of cash and his bank card."

The suspect car is described as an older model silver or grey Toyota Camry, donut rims on all four tires.

The driver of the Camry is described as a white man with short/shaved hair. The front seat passenger was a white man wearing a black sweater. And the backseat passenger was also a white man wearing a red sweater and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntsville OPP at 1-705-789-5551 or the provincial communication centre at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide an anonymous tip online or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.