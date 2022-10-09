Hundreds burn calories for annual Turkey Gobbler Run in Sudbury

It was a sunny Sunday as hundreds burned calories in the Walden of Greater Sudbury for the annual Turkey Gobbler Run. Racers getting ready to start the annual Turkey Gobbler Run in Walden on Oct. 9/22. (Amanda Hicks/CTV News Northern Ontario)This year's event was free of COVID-19 restrictions, allowing for close to 300 runners to sign up.

"It's getting to be close to our biggest year so it's nice to see the event is growing," said Neil Phipps, the run's organizer.

The Turkey Gobbler Run is the seventh event in a series of seven physical trials for the Sudbury Fitness Challenge, which looks to crown the fittest individuals in the region. The Turkey Gobbler Run is one of a series physical trials for the Sudbury Fitness Challenge. (Amanda Hicks/CTV News Northern Ontario)Some of the participants have attended for years, including Anastasia Rioux of Sudbury.

"My eldest is 16 and we started when he was five, so I'd say it's been about ten years," Rioux said.

"I think it's a great thing for kids to partake in, especially on the Thanksgiving weekend, which is often about family get-togethers and eating."

Rioux's family both participated in the run and volunteered at the event.

"We always just saw it as an opportunity to get involved and do something. We're also members of the Walden Mountain Bike Club, so coming and supporting a fellow Walden program is important," Rioux told CTV News.

The race also doubles as a fundraiser, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the Junior Nordic Racing Team.

Marlee Clement, a coach for the Walden Cross Country Team, said the fundraiser allows for the purchase of new equipment, gear and provides a chance for the team to compete across Ontario by helping with travel costs.

"It's the biggest fundraiser we have for the whole season," she said.

"It's our ability to travel throughout the province all winter because the team travels to about six different races throughout the province between December and March."

The event typically raises about $3,000.

More details on this event and tests in the Sudbury Fitness Challenge can be found on the group's Facebook page.