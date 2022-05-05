Human remains found in wooded area near Parry Sound

Officers from the West Parry Sound detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in Seguin Township on Monday.

Several police units were called to a wooded area near Oastler Park Drive near Bowes Street, just to the north, around 1:15 p.m. May 2, OPP said in a news release Thursday morning.

"Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety," police said.

"The identity of the deceased has not yet been determined and police continue to investigate, under the direction of the OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service."