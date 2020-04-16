NORTH BAY -- A regular traffic stop turned into a big score for North Bay OPP as multiple guns and knives were taken off the street.

North Bay OPP say officers were patrolling Hwy. 11 on April 10 at around 9:00 p.m. when they saw a car hauling a trailer with no lights.

They pulled the car over and after speaking with the driver and passenger, police searched the vehicle and found a large number of weapons inside.

As a result, two London men, a 23-year-old and 20-year-old, face a slew of weapons-related charges including: possession of prohibited weapons and unauthorized possession of firearms.

Police say the 23-year-old is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, while the other man was released and is scheduled to appear in court on June 16.