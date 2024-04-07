NORTHERN ONTARIO
Northern Ontario

    • 'Huge loss': Fire destroys band office in northern Ontario First Nation

    Police are investigating after a fire destroyed a First Nation band office in northern Ontario. The Nishnawbe Aski Nation Police Service detachment is seen in Fort Severn, Ontario's most northerly community, on Friday, April 27, 2018. (The Canadian Press/Colin Perkel) Police are investigating after a fire destroyed a First Nation band office in northern Ontario. The Nishnawbe Aski Nation Police Service detachment is seen in Fort Severn, Ontario's most northerly community, on Friday, April 27, 2018. (The Canadian Press/Colin Perkel)
    Police are investigating after a fire destroyed a First Nation band office in northern Ontario.

    Far North Police are investigating a fire that destroyed the North Spirit Lake First Nation band office on April 4, 2024. (Facebook/AJ Mendoza)

    Nishnawbe Aski Police says its crime unit is now investigating Thursday's early morning fire at the North Spirit Lake band office and a nearby abandoned home.

    Police say they got a call shortly before 3:40 a.m. about a fire in the remote community, which is located about 500 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay.

    Officers found the community's band office in flames, and then also learned about the fire at the abandoned home.

    Police say no injuries have been reported but both buildings are "a total loss."

    Ontario NDP legislator Sol Mamakwa, who represents the region, issued a social media post calling the fire a "huge loss" for the community.

    He says most programs in the community were administered through the band office building.

    – This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2024.

