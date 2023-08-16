Hospital staffing shortages lead to sexual assault survivors denied kits

A Sudbury-based sexual assault survivor advocacy group say some were denied access to a Sexual Assault Evidence Kit (SAEK) at Health Sciences North (HSN) due to staffing shortages.

A Sexual Assault Evidence Kit (SAEK) collects forensic evidence following a sexual assault. SAEKs include a series of documents, swabs, evidence bags, and photography tools to be utilized by a sexual assault nurse examiner or assigned medical professional during the sexual assault examination process. The kit includes forms, checklists, and documentation pages, which are utilized to record a survivor’s first-hand account of what they experienced. (Image courtesy of She Matters) Last week, She Matters shared a post on social media, outlining that three survivors had been told to come back at a later date. Since then, Jacqueline Villeneuve-Ahmed, founder and director of the organization, told CTV News more people have come forward to say they have had the same experience.

A SAEK is performed by a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner and includes a medical examination and testimony that can be used as evidence if the survivor decides to pursue legal action.

Villeneuve-Ahmed said HSN is one of 37 designated hospitals in Ontario supposed to offer access to the kit at all times. She added on HSN's website, it is indicated through the Violence Intervention Prevention Program that a survivor should be seen with 30 to 45 minutes after presenting to hospital.

"There should never be a point where a survivor is turned away," said Villeneuve-Ahmed.

"When you factor the statistic that 75 per cent of assaults take place from someone known to the survivor, it can be very difficult if not impossible for a survivor to present themselves multiple times to the hospital within a period of several days."

She said it also adds to the trauma the survivor has already experienced.

"Having to advocate for themselves multiple times and the sense of self worth the survivor will have to examine in coming forward courageously to seek forensic evidence collection and access to community resources and being told that they can't be seen at all," said Villeneuve-Ahmed.

Detective Sergeant Angela Sirkka with the Major Sex Crimes Division at Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) said each sexual assault case is unique.

She told CTV News that forensic science has made such strides that usually, investigations aren't compromised if the kit is completed at a later date.

"We can actually get DNA 12 days post offence from a survivor in certain offences, so that gives us a window of opportunity to retrieve that DNA," said Sirkka.

She said that due to the uniqueness of each case, sometimes DNA isn't required in criminal sexual assault cases.

"Many reasons for that could be that it's intimate partner, where there's been prior consensual activity, so its really case by case," said Sirkka.

"There's a lot of factors that go into the investigation and the kit plays a small role when it comes to that investigation."

Sirkka added that police work with community partners to provide immediate support to survivors.

In a statement to CTV News, HSN admitted there have been staff shortages, and that "Survivors could be asked to return within a timeframe that's clinically recommended through the Ontario Health Association's guidelines… We recognize this is not ideal for survivors and apologize for any stress this process causes."

HSN added it is working to address the shortage by hiring more nurses. It encourages anyone with concerns to reach out to the patient relations team via email.

Villeneuve-Ahmed said this issue isn't specific to Sudbury. In 2020, She Matters conducted a national study, contacting 700 hospitals and health centres across the country.

"We identified 41 per cent of hospitals and health centres do not have sexual assault evidence kit available to survivors," she said.

"We also identified that of those that do have kits on site, we do see instances like we're seeing now where survivors are being told they have to come back in order to undergo a sexual assault evidence kit examination."

Villeneuve-Ahmed said She Matters has a map on its website outlining areas where SAEKs are available – adding survivors and allies can call hospitals in advance to ensure one can be completed.

For more information on She Matters and their advocacy, follow them on Twitter.

She Matters has launched Canada's first 'Forensic Evidence Collection Map'. Together, we can drive positive change and advocate for increased accessibility across the nation. https://t.co/OuvSB9n4iY #accessibilitymatters #justiceforsurvivors #accesstojustice pic.twitter.com/a17TyKW1nE — She Matters (@_shematters) July 14, 2023

Resources for sexual assault survivors in Canada

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found at ReeseCommunity.com. Resources in your community can be found by entering your postal code.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here.

National Residential School Crisis Line: 1-866-925-4419

24-hour crisis line: 1-416-597-8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-833-900-1010

Trans Lifeline: 1-877-330-6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: 1-844-750-1648

Read about your rights as a victim here.