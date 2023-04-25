Highway 69/400 reopened between Key River, Parry Sound
Highway 69/400 reopened between Key River and Parry Sound shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday after flooding forced a closure overnight.
Another northern Ontario road is closed north of Sudbury following a serious crash. Highway 144 is closed between the Watershed and Highway 101 in Timmins.
Barrie
-
Death investigation launched in Springwater Township
Police say foul play is not suspected after a body was found in Springwater Township.
-
TRACK THE VOYAGE
TRACK THE VOYAGE | S.S. Keewatin leaves Port McNicoll ahead of schedule
The iconic steamliner was towed away Monday afternoon to be prepared to start its next chapter in maritime history.
-
12 and 13-year-old kids arrested for breaking nearly two dozen columbarium doors at cemetery
Police arrested three kids accused of damaging several doors on the columbarium at a Bracebridge cemetery.
Toronto
-
Ontario eliminating tuition fees and post-secondary education requirements for new police officers
Ontario is making some major changes in an effort to boost police recruitment, including eliminating tuition fees and post-secondary education requirements.
-
Dead man found by dog walker north of Toronto identified
A man found dead on a trail by a resident walking their dog has been identified as police confirm the investigation has been deemed a homicide.
-
Ottawa
-
Man killed mother, brother in eastern Ontario: police
A man who was arrested and charged with two murders in eastern Ontario last week is accused of killing his mother and brother, police said Tuesday.
-
Ottawa police shoot bear dead in Kanata
Ottawa police have shot and killed a bear after it was spotted near homes in the west end several times over the past few days.
-
Federal government highlights 4 issues in talks with PSAC; union says some movement on wages
As more than 100,000 public servants walk picket lines across Canada Monday, on the sixth day of a nationwide strike, the federal government says four key issues remain unresolved. But the head of the union representing workers says there has been some movement on the issue of wages.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener shooting under investigation, no injuries: WRPS
Waterloo regional police said officers were on scene Monday for a report of a shooting in Kitchener.
-
Charges laid following suspicious residential fire in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police have laid charges following a residential fire in Waterloo on Sunday.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs.
London
-
Business broken into, vehicle stolen
Around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, police responded to a disturbance on Dundas Street near Clarke Road where a business had been broken into and a silver Dodge Caravan stolen from inside.
-
Victim of southeast London, Ont. crash remembered by colleagues
The 62-year-old woman who was killed after a stolen vehicle crashed into her truck earlier this month is being remembered as a friendly and hardworking person.
-
Overhaul of blue box program will save millions each year in London
Responsibility for blue box program is changing, but what happens at the curb will remain the same. On Monday, the Civic Works Committee was told London is on track to shift most of the cost of curbside blue box recycling to the industries responsible for producing the packaging materials.
Windsor
-
Deceased man found with no ID
Shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the 300 block of Bruce Avenue near University Avenue after a homeowner reported finding a man laying on the floor of their garage.
-
OPP cracking down on stunt drivers on Highway 3
Essex County OPP are cracking down on speeders in the construction zone on Highway 3 in Essex.
-
E-scooter rentals might be coming to Tecumseh
The Town of Tecumseh is considering an E-Scooter Pilot Program.
Montreal
-
STM resumes service on Green Line after overnight inspection
The STM has resumed regular service on the Green Line after overnight inspections determined the damage discovered on the tunnel was 'superficial.'
-
Pothole season in Montreal: Here's how much routine car repairs will cost you
Spring has arrived in Quebec, and as Montreal’s weather rebounds from freeze to thaw, the trees are budding, the flowers are blooming, and the roads are cracking. While drivers across the country have to contend costs associated with potholes and cracked asphalt, Quebecers have had an especially tough break.
-
Quebec lottery winner donates $7 million to house adults with autism
A Quebec lottery winner has made an 'historic' donation to a local autism foundation to fund two new houses for adults. Marcel Lussier, a retired Hydro-Quebec engineer, picked up his winning ticket in June last year. At the time, he said "it was a normal day," until it wasn’t. His ticket won the jackpot: $70 million.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt wins byelection, gets legislature seat
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has been elected to the legislature for the first time, winning a riding in the province's northeast considered safe for her party.
-
Moncton business owner puts up wall of shame to expose alleged thieves
How bad do things have to be in order to put up a ‘Wall of Shame’ sign on your property? For small business owner Damien Beaman, it's bad enough to put up a 'wall of shame' sign to raise awareness about crime.
-
Maritimers take stunning, colourful photos of northern lights
Maritimers were busy taking photos of the aurora borealis Sunday night and early Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
When is the Red River expected to peak?
The Red River is expected to peak in the coming days.
-
Man wanted for second-degree murder in connection to fatal shooting
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a second suspect connected to a shooting that killed a 49-year-old woman in March.
-
Calgary
-
Central Alberta hockey player identified as victim in Lake Louise avalanche
A central Alberta hockey team is mourning the loss of one of its own in a tragic incident in the Rocky Mountains over the weekend.
-
Shots fired at lookout point parking lot in southeast Calgary
Gunfire erupted just after 7 p.m. on Monday, in a parking lot at a viewing area overlooking Deerfoot Trail.
-
Apartment fire leads to evacuation in southeast Calgary
Fire crews and some quick-thinking residents are being credited with containing a fire inside a southeast Calgary apartment building Monday evening.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' goaltending the buzz heading into Game 5 of series with Kings
The Edmonton Oilers go home looking for their first lead in their playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings and surrounded by goaltending speculation.
-
-
Vancouver
-
Vancouver city council to vote on proposed 2% shift of commercial and residential tax distribution ratio
Vancouver city council is set to vote on a relief measure for local businesses Tuesday.
-
NEW | B.C. Crown says bail policy changes need to come from federal government
British Columbia has one of Canada's strictest bail condition policies for prosecutors to ask for custody orders, yet repeat violent offenders continue to be released in the majority of cases, Attorney General Niki Sharma said.
-
A B.C. family called 911 for an ambulance. A recorded message told them to try again.
Nearly two years after the health minister announced an overhaul of British Columbia’s Emergency Health Services, delays for dispatch and ambulance service continue and an upsetting message greets some callers to 911.