Highway 144 reopened following winter storm, crash

Highway 144, the roadway that runs between Sudbury and Timmins, has been reopened following a crash Thursday night.

The closure began around 5 p.m., extended from Highway 101 to Marquette Lake, just north of Halfway Lake Provincial Park, and ended just before 9 p.m.

“Keep in mind a driver may face a $110 fine and three demerit points for traveling on a closed highway,” Ontario Provincial Police tweet Thursday evening.