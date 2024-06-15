Heavy police presence on Manitoulin Island due to armed standoff after attack

Police on Manitoulin Island are trying to peacefully resolve a standoff with an armed suspect on Assance Drive in M'Chigeeng First Nation on Saturday morning.

There is a heavy police presence around the residence involving United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin (UCCM) Anishnaabe Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police, UCCM said in a news release just after 8 a.m. June 15.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area.

"In the early morning hours, an altercation between a group of individuals occurred outside," UCCM police said.

"One of the individuals retreated to their residence on Assance Drive in M'Chigeeng. The individual then utilized a weapon to attack the others from a window of their residence."

Officers have been unsuccessful in contacting the person barricaded inside the home, police said.

The residence has been contained by the tactical unit and emergency response team and will continue to negotiate a peaceful end to the situation.

"If anyone has further information regarding this incident, please contact either UCCM police at 705-377-7135 or Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com," UCCM police said.

"Together we can make a difference."

