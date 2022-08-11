Group that supports LGBTQ2S+ community in North Bay vandalized

A group of motorcycle enthusiasts in North Bay were victims of vandalism this week because of their support for the LGBTQ2S+ community.

Lorieann Whittaker and the rest of the North Star Guardians club are disheartened after a member’s pickup truck was spray-painted Wednesday night with anti-LGBTQ2S+ rhetoric.

“This is happening in our backyard and a lot of people have been turning a blind eye,” Whittaker said.

“I was upset at first and angry, but that just lit a fire to educate."

The interior and exterior of the truck belonging to club member Jimmy LaPorte was tagged Wednesday night between 11 p.m. and midnight on Cheryl Street.

Some of the vandalism is directly aimed at the group's support of the LGBTQ2S+ community. The front seats were also slashed with a knife that was left behind.

Phoenix Whittaker is a general queer community worker who works with LGBTQ2S+ children through the group.

Whittaker knows all too well about the effect that hate directed toward LGBTQ2S+ individuals can have.

“As someone in the queer community of northern Ontario, I was quite put back by it,” said Whittaker.

“But to say I was shocked, well I’m really not. It’s still sad this is happening in 2022.”

The vandalism comes a month after the group publicly supported OutLoud North Bay when the LGBTQ2S+ youth space was flooded with online hate and death threats for wanting to host a youth drag show.

Club members guarded the safe space and held a fundraiser for the organization.

“We are a very active advocate for OutLoud and we are a very active group for the queer community,” said Lorieann Whittaker.

“We accept everyone and anyone."

According to Statistics Canada, the queer community is two times more likely to suffer discrimination than other groups.

North Star Guardians help disadvantaged, bullied and abused children and their families through support, mentorship and liaison.

North Bay police confirm an investigation is currently open to determine whether there's a link to last month's OutLoud threats.

“At this point, the investigation will tell us that,” said Insp. Jeff Warner.

“There is an investigation underway into the offence of mischief. Depending on the value of damage, it could be mischief over $5,000."

Police are encouraging anyone with home camera or dash camera footage to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

As for North Star Guardians, the club said an act of vandalism won’t stop their support of youth in the community

“We won’t stop what we’re doing. We have a mission and our mission includes standing with the queer community," said Lorieann Whittaker.