Group of childhood friends wins $1 million in lottery
A small group of Ontario women who have been friends since elementary school is splitting a big lottery win.
Four women who have been friends for 27 years have won one of the Maxmillions $1 million prizes in the June 11 Lotto Max draw.
While they all live in different cities now, the women started playing the lottery as a group about six months ago.
Jami Lynn Viveiros, a mother of two who lives in Stouffville, Ont., picked up the group's winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
"Everyone was in shock and disbelief when we discovered our win," Viveiros said. "We're still going to play together!"
She is splitting the jackpot with two women from the northeast region– Dara Lavoie of Val Caron in Greater Sudbury and Natasha Howard of Huntsville. The fourth member of their group is Angie Martin of Fitzroy Harbour.
The friends are planning a group vacation with their families at a cottage in the next couple of weeks, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said in a news release on Thursday morning.
OLG said the winning ticket was purchased online.
Many students in Ontario's largest boards head back to class today
Students in some of Ontario's largest school boards head back to class today amid a fourth wave of COVID-19.
Sept. 30 will not be a provincial statutory holiday in Ontario, government confirms
Ontario will not make Sept. 30, National Truth and Reconciliation Day, a provincial statutory holiday, the government confirms.
Public Health Ontario reports 72 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa
Ontario health officials are reporting 72 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Thursday.
Car crashes into home in Kingston
Police say the vehicle's occupants fled the scene after it crashed through the wall of a home
Head of emergency services Anthony Di Monte retiring
The man who shepherded the city of Ottawa’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout is retiring on Oct. 29, it was announced Thursday.
Police issue warning after two students lose $150K in international wire-transfer scam
Waterloo regional police are warning the East Asian community after reports of international wire-transfer extortion scams that saw two victims lose a combined $150,000.
Woman charged with allegedly stealing $16,500 from employer: Guelph police
A Puslinch woman has been arrested in connection with a hefty theft from a business in Guelph.
Western affiliated professor contends she’ll be 'fired' for not getting vaccinated
A professor at an affiliate institution of London, Ontario’s Western University says she is about to be dismissed for not getting two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine
Ontario prepares to launch digital ID program and here's how it works
Ontario is preparing to launch a digital identification program in the coming months, meaning people will no longer need to carry a physical driver’s licence or health card.
