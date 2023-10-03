Northern Ontario

    • Greater Sudbury resident killed in fatal Highway 144 crash

    A 45-year-old Greater Sudbury resident was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 144 in the Dowling area on Saturday, police said.

    Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before 6 p.m. Sept. 30, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday.

    "The driver of one vehicle, a 45-year-old-person from Rayside-Balfour, was pronounced deceased at the scene," OPP said.

    "Two passengers from the second vehicle were transported to the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by paramedic services."

    The road was closed between Gordon Lake Road and New Cobden Road for less than seven hours.

    An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

    No word on what caused the crash or if any charges are pending.

    "If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000."

    Correction

    The gender of the vicitm has been removed from the above article.

