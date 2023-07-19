Greater Sudbury, outside workers at contract impasse as Aug. 9 deadline looms

Attempts to reach a collective agreement for almost 500 city workers in Greater Sudbury are at an impasse.

On Wednesday, CUPE Local 4705 held information meetings for members of its outside unit. That includes employees who work in parks, arenas, wastewater, garbage, road and fleet maintenance, including snowplowing and sidewalk clearing.

Union officials said the main sticking points are wages and quality of life issues.

"Right now our outside unit we have some issues in regards to quality of life and scheduling as well as some forced overtime,” said Bryan Keith, president of CUPE Local 4705.

“At the end of the day, people go to work and come home and we know if you are working Monday to Friday 9-5, you are coming home at 5 ... You don't want to be forced there till 6 (or) 7 o'clock just because. So at the end of the day it's a major quality of life issue."

In a statement, the City of Greater Sudbury said they are “in close contact with the union and are hopeful a satisfactory agreement will be reached.”

The union said both sides will meet with a conciliator on Aug. 8, with a legal strike or lockout position date of Aug. 9.