Gravenhurst man nabbed for going 159 km/h

Ontario Provincial Police in Bracebridge has charged a man for excessive speeding on Highway 11.

The 37-year-old man is accused of driving 159 km/h in a 100 km/h zones on Tuesday just before 3 p.m., police said in a news release.

"The driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for race a motor vehicle-excessive speed and speeding of 50 km/hr over posted speed limit. Their driver's license is under a 30-day suspension and the vehicle impound for stunt driving is 14 days," police said.

"With the holiday season upon us, the OPP is reminding drivers to share our roads safely and keep themselves and their passenger's safe so that everyone arrives at their destination."