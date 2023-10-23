Get your winter tires on soon, police and mechanics warn as colder weather approaches

A regular seasonal tire swap is what keeps mechanics hard at work this time of year as drivers scramble to get their winter tires installed before the snow arrives.

A mechanic performing a tire swap at Hunter’s Automotive in North Bay, Ont. on Oct. 23/23. (Eric Tachner/CTV News Northern Ontario)Just in the first few hours of Monday morning, the team at Hunter’s Automotive on Golf Club Road in North Bay swapped summer tires for snow tires on five cars.

“People are booking like crazy,” said owner and mechanic Dave Hunter.

“We're getting the odd person who is going away all of a sudden and has to put on their tires right away.”

Tire change bookings really started picking up at the shop at the end of September and its mechanics are already booked into late November.

“I don't know why. I don't think people realize the snow is coming,” said Hunter.

“They want summer all year round."

While winter tires are not required by law, they are recommended by Ontario and other provincial governments. There are currently no plans to make winter tires mandatory in the province.

NOT ALL RUBBER HUGS THE ROAD IN THE COLD

Police are issuing a friendly reminder that all-season tires don’t work the same on snow, ice or cold pavement. Even with the cost of winter tires and installation running a few hundred dollars at minimum, police said it should be an easy decision as they can save your life when driving in messy weather.

The stopping distance of a car with winter tires can be 30 to 40 per cent shorter than one equipped with all-season tires and they maximize vehicle handling, stability and braking.

A winter tire on cold asphalt in October 2023. (Eric Taschner/CTV News Northern Ontario)“All-season tires are really for southern Ontario driving where they only get a little bit of snow and better winter weather,” said North Bay police Const. Merv Shantz, speaking with CTV News.

The most important part of a winter tire is actually its rubber compound. They are designed to stay soft in below-freezing temperatures and are effective when temperatures hit 7 degrees Celsius and below.

Police officials said the tread compound used in all-season tires offers little cold-weather traction and becomes hard, losing pliability and traction in colder weather.

In Ontario, studded winter tires are permitted between September 1 and May 31 for drivers in northern Ontario.

PREPARING FOR WINTER WEATHER

Police are now also reminding motorists to start thinking about their winter driving habits.

Motorists make their way along a country road near Montreal on Dec. 27, 2012 (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graham Hughes)“Just give yourself that extra time in the morning when you're on the way to work,” said Shantz.

“Give that extra distance and drive slower."

For those who haven’t booked their seasonal swap with their mechanic, Hunter recommends doing it now as many mechanics are completely booked up and you could get stranded with your summers on when the snow makes its landing.