George Farkouh, longtime Elliot Lake mayor, has died

George Farkouh, who was mayor of Elliot Lake from 1989 until 2006, has died. He was 75. (Supplied) George Farkouh, who was mayor of Elliot Lake from 1989 until 2006, has died. He was 75. (Supplied)

