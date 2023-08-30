George Farkouh, longtime Elliot Lake mayor, has died

George Farkouh, who was mayor of Elliot Lake from 1989 until 2006, has died. He was 75.

The town announced his passing in a post Wednesday on their website.

“All city flags are flying at half mast in recognition of our former mayor’s significant and lasting contributions to this community,” the post said.

“We offer our condolences to all of George Farkouh’s family and friends.”

Farkouh became mayor at a time when the uranium mines were closing and the town faced disaster.

With help from the provincial government, he promoted the town as an ideal retirement community. Former mining homes were purchased and marketed to potential residents looking for a place to retire cheaply.

Last year, he retired as owner of Algoma Chrysler.

No word yet on funeral arrangements.