Free family-friendly film screenings Saturday

Cineplex is offering free movies this Saturday in northern Ontario to help youth.

Cineplex is partnering with BGC Canada (formerly the Boys and Girls Club of Canada) to offer a free films as part of the 10th annual Community Day. Select concession items including popcorn, soft drinks and select candy will be on sale for $2.50.

One dollar from every featured concession item ordered and one dollar from each XSCAPE arcade playcard sold at participating locations on Saturday goes to BGC Canada in support of youth programs and services in nearly 800 communities across Canada.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back for our annual Community Day event, an incredible way to kick off the holidays and the season of giving. We have a fantastic lineup of movies, a vast selection of candy and of course, our legendary popcorn,” said Cineplex president and CEO Ellis Jacob, in a news release.

This year’s lineup of family-friendly films includes Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, The Lost City and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

Doors will open Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. with tickets available at the theatre box office that morning on a first-come, first-served basis with the films beginning at 9:30 a.m. There are no tickets for sale online.

“We believe in giving back to our local communities and we are so happy to be able to support BGC Canada and the important work they do to empower our future generations and provide the resources they need to succeed,” said Jacob.

Participating locations include Galaxy Cinemas North Bay Mall on Lakeshore Drive, Galaxy Cinemas Sault Ste Marie on Bay Street and SilverCity Sudbury on Barrydowne Drive. For a complete list of participating locations visit cineplex.com/communityday.