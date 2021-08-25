Four horses killed in collision near Temiskaming Shores
An early morning collision Aug. 24 resulted in the death of four horses, Ontario Provincial Police in Temiskaming Shores said in a news release Wednesday.
The OPP were called just after 5 a.m. about a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 11 in the Township of Chamberlain.
"Further investigation revealed that the commercial motor vehicle was travelling northbound on Highway 11 when it collided with four horses near Road 3," police said.
"It has been confirmed that the four horses have died as a result of the collision. The total loss of the horses is valued at over $60,000."
The horses were on the road, police said. It's not immediately clear why they were there, but the owner has been notified.
The driver did not sustain any injuries.
