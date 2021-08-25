Four horses killed in collision near Temiskaming Shores

An early morning collision Aug. 24 resulted in the death of four horses, Ontario Provincial Police in Temiskaming Shores said in a news release Wednesday. (File) An early morning collision Aug. 24 resulted in the death of four horses, Ontario Provincial Police in Temiskaming Shores said in a news release Wednesday. (File)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why haven't there been federal COVID-19 briefings during the election campaign?

During federal elections, the government runs on 'caretaker' mode, in which officials' interactions with the public are limited, with exemptions for public health and safety–but since the campaign kicked off Aug. 15, the Public Health Agency of Canada has not held any press conferences during which reporters could pose questions on COVID-19 or the vaccine rollout. The major federal party leaders were asked about it on the trail today.

Barrie

Toronto

Ottawa

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos