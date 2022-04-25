Former northern Ontario priest turned author launches new book

It was a packed house on Sunday at Twiggs Coffee Roasters in Sudbury as former northern Ontario priest turned author Rick Prashaw launched his latest book.

Aptly named 'Father Rick, Roamin' Catholic,' it's a self-described faith memoir that takes the reader on a journey through his life's 70 years, including his time in the priesthood.

Prashaw served as a priest in Sudbury, North Bay and several other communities, including some out towards Sault Ste. Marie. He now lives in Ottawa.

The book also gives his take on politics, faith and social justice through a variety of different stories.

"I'm the kind of guy that can't remember why he went to the kitchen five minutes ago, but 40 years ago, I remember like yesterday. I remember all these people, it's good and I tell all these stories in terms of remembering the people and blessings of my life," Prashaw told CTV News.

Among some of those in attendance at the book launch were people who made a difference in the author's life, including former Nickel Belt MP Claude Gravelle, who spoke at the event.

"Well, it's very important for me to be here because of Rick Prashaw, I mean, he's such a good author and I'm very interested in the 'Roamin' Catholic' because I read his first book and it was such a great book and I'm looking forward to reading this book," Gravelle said.

This is Prashaw's second book. In his first one, 'Soar, Adam, Soar,' he retells the story of his son's journey to becoming a transgender man before an accident cut his life short using Adam's own words.

The book is available now through independent bookstores and can be ordered online.