Forest fire update: 89 active fires Thursday, 16 out of control
Ontario Forest Fires says that as of Thursday morning, there are 89 active fires in the province. Of those, 16 are not under control, 12 are being held, 16 are under control and 45 are being observed.
“We are seeing heavy smoke conditions in the northeast region due to a large number of fires in northern Ontario and Quebec,” the organization said in a tweet.
The fire hazard varies from moderate to high throughout most of the northeast region with areas along the Quebec border and one area north of the watershed and south of the Highway 144/Highway 101 junction showing extreme values.
FIRES IN THE NORTHEAST
There are currently 35 active wildland fires in the northeast region. Of these, one is not under control, eight are being held, seven fires are under control and 19 are being observed.
Since the last update, there have been seven new fires confirmed in the Cochrane sector:
Cochrane 32 is being observed at 300 hectares. It is located approximately 12 kilometres north west of North Washagami Lake in the Far North.
Cochrane 33 is being observed at 90 hectares. It is located approximately 17 kilometres west of North Washagami Lake in the Far North.
Cochrane 34 is being observed at 150 hectares. It is located approximately 43 kilometres south west of Peawanuk in the Far North.
Cochrane 35 is being observed at 30 hectares. It is located approximately 85 kilometres north west of Peawanuk in the Far North.
Cochrane 36 is being observed at 15 hectares. It is located 60 kilometres west of Peawanuk in the Far North.
Cochrane 37 is being observed at 60 hectares. It is located approximately 82 kilometres west of Peawanuk in the Far North.
Cochrane 38 is being observed at 500 hectares. It is located approximately 36 kilometres north east of Kesagami Lake.
One other new fire was confirmed after last night’s update on July 4 in the region. Kirkland Lake 14 is being held and is 0.3 hectares in size. It is located approximately 2 kilometres north of Larder Lake.
The largest fire in the northeast region is still Cochrane 7, located north of Lake Abitibi near the Quebec border, which started June 2. It is still not under control, but has not grown in the last five days and remains at 37,742 ha.
“Crews, intermediate helicopters, and heavy equipment committed to the fire. It is not under control,” said officials.
For current #WildlandFire status click here to see the interactive fire map.
FIRES IN THE NORTHWEST
There are 55 active fires in the northwest region; 12 of these fires are not under control, eight fires are being held, seven fires are under control and 28 fires are being observed.
There were four new fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of July 5:
Nipigon 35 is located approximately 12.3 southwest of Webequie, on Bott Island in Winisk Lake. The 3.0 hectare fire is not yet under control.
Sioux Lookout 69 is located approximately 32.9 kilometres east of Pickle Lake near the north end of Seach Lake. The 0.1 hectare fire is not yet under control.
Red Lake 46 is located approximately 38.2 kilometres northwest of the town of Red Lake and 1.9 kilometres east of Kahnahmaykoosayseekahk Provincial Park. The 0.2 hectare fire is not yet under control.
Sioux Lookout 70 is a remote Far North fire located approximately 2.2 kilometres southeast of Lacey Lake. The 300 hectare fire is currently being observed.
One additional fire was confirmed following the previous update during the evening hours of July 4:
Kenora 30 is located approximately 7.9 kilometres southwest of Sioux Narrows on an island in Lake of the Woods. The 0.1 hectare fire is currently under control.
The wildland fire hazard is predominately moderate to high across the Northwest Region, with an extreme hazard around Red Lake and some pockets of low hazard in both the south and Far North.
FIRES OF NOTE
Sioux Lookout 33 is located on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park. The 60,394 hectare fire is not under control. Heavy equipment continues to construct fire guards to limit spread potential while crews establish hose lines. Values protection is ongoing.
Sioux Lookout 44 is located on the west side of Lake St. Joseph. The 6,730 hectare fire is not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines around the fire.
Sioux Lookout 53 is located 3.5 kilometers east of the Bearskin Lake First Nation. The 334.2 hectare fire is now being held. Crews continue to establish hose lines while helicopter bucketing operations provide support. Excellent progress continues to be made.
Nipigon 13 is located west of Ogoki Lake. The fire is now measuring 37,868 hectares and is not under control. Values assessment and protection is ongoing and helicopter bucket operations are providing support.
Nipigon 19 is located northwest of Ogoki Lake. The 9,143.3 hectare fire is not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines while helicopter bucket operations continue to provide support.
Red Lake 28 is located 40 kilometers north of Lac Seul First Nation. The 19,177 hectare fire is not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines while helicopter bucket operations continue to provide support.
STAY UP-TO-DATE
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will continue to monitor the ever-changing situation and will provide new information as it becomes available. Check back often for updates.
Visit www.firesmoke.ca to see smoke forecasts for your area.
Any health-related concerns about smoke, call Ontario Health at 811 or 1-866-797-0007.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians are choosing to spend less on summer travel or not travel at all over financial concerns: Nanos
Canadians are either setting financial limits on their summer vacations or putting their travel plans on hold completely over economic concerns, according to a new survey conducted by Nanos Research.
Province won’t support search of Manitoba landfill where remains of Indigenous women believed to be located
The Manitoba government says it won’t support a search of a landfill outside of Winnipeg where the remains of two Indigenous women who were murdered are believed to be located.
Man dead, woman and teens rescued after yacht sinks off Vancouver Island
One man is dead after a 12-metre yacht sank south of Victoria on Friday. Three others were rescued from a dinghy found near the wreckage.
People vow to boycott Ben & Jerry's after ice cream company marks Canada Day by tweeting about 'stolen land'
People are vowing to boycott Ben & Jerry's ice cream after the company marked Canada Day by tweeting about 'our home on stolen land.'
Justin Trudeau tweets invitation to Taylor Swift asking her to bring tour to Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to be a secret Swiftie, after tweeting an invitation to superstar Taylor Swift asking her to bring her Eras tour to Canada.
For the first time in seven years, El Nino is here – what does this mean for Canada?
For the first time in seven years, El Niño is here, setting the stage for a likely surge in global temperatures and more extreme weather, according to the United Nations’ weather agency.
Belarus leader says Wagner chief is in Russia, adding uncertainty about his fate after failed revolt
The mercenary leader who led a short-lived mutiny against the Kremlin is in Russia and his Wagner troops are in their field camps, the president of Belarus said Thursday, raising new questions about the deal that ended the extraordinary challenge to President Vladimir Putin's rule.
'This can't be the new normal': LGBTQ2S+ advocates call on all levels of government to address hate
Activists are calling on all levels of government to come together to stand against "an alarming rise" of anti-LGBTQ2S+ hate after a Pride month punctuated by an increased number of anti-LGBTQ2S+ protests and attacks.
Canadian missing in Fiji amid reports of tourist vanishing from resort
Global Affairs has confirmed a Canadian is missing in Fiji amid media reports a man vanished from a resort in April.
Barrie
-
Classic boat show returning to Muskoka Wharf
It's set to be a blast from the past on the water in Muskoka as a decades-long tradition returns to cottage country.
-
Officers rescue 2 children adrift without life-jackets, guardians charged
Police remind water enthusiasts to "always wear your life-jacket" after OPP Marine Unit officers rescued two children in a kayak over the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Simcoe County planning to open first ever cooling centres later this month
As the region deals with extreme heat, the County of Simcoe is working to expand its options for residents to cool off.
Toronto
-
'What's up with the traffic in Toronto?': Tom Cruise asks in recent interview
Ahead of the release of his latest summer blockbuster, Tom Cruise was asked if he would accept what some Toronto residents might consider a truly impossible mission: Can you keep a cool head in the city’s traffic?
-
Six-year-old girl struck by vehicle in the Junction remains in hospital in critical condition
A six-year-old girl remains in hospital in critical condition this morning after she was struck by a vehicle in the Junction late Wednesday afternoon.
-
June home sales in GTA up from last year but lack of supply led to tighter market conditions: TRREB
The number of homes sold in the Greater Toronto Area last month was up from a year ago but was down from last May as buyers continue to face a lack of inventory.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Shania Twain headlines opening night of Ottawa Bluesfest
Canadian country superstar Shania Twain will headline opening night at Ottawa Bluesfest Thursday as the summertime festival kicks off its 'Summer of 23' edition.
-
Pimisi station to be 'fully operational' during Bluesfest: officials
The city's transit services and Ottawa police say the Pimisi LRT station will be "fully operational" for Bluesfest and other upcoming large events despite being temporarily closed on Canada Day due to large crowds and safety concerns.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Ottawa’s heat wave continues on Thursday
It will be a sweltering first night of Bluesfest in Ottawa with temperatures forecast to be in the low 30s with humidex values around 40.
Kitchener
-
Where should new K-W hospital be built? Administrators say new survey will inform decision
As planning for a new hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo continues, the team behind the project is asking for public feedback about where the new facility should be located.
-
Waterloo region residents looking for cost-effective cool down measures as sweltering conditions continue
As a relentless heat wave continues to sweep across southern Ontario, bringing with it hot and humid air, some Waterloo region residents are turning to local pools or conservation areas to cool off.
-
Local criticism about the new grocery rebate
Starting July 5, those who are eligible can expect to receive a one-time payment to help with the rising cost of groceries, but the Food Bank of Waterloo region says more should be done to help those facing food insecurity.
London
-
'We didn't think it would happen to us': Vehicles stolen while owners vacationed in Alaska
What was supposed to be a once-in-a lifetime vacation for a group of people from southwestern Ontario, turned into a disaster when they landed back in Toronto.
-
Serious injury reported after south London robbery
Multiple police vehicles were seen on Centre Street just off Wharncliffe Road and a block south on Baseline Road west.
-
'He's our heart and joy': Father remembers young son killed in St. Thomas, Ont. crash
Supported by his older children Jordan and Brooklyn, Chad Curtis wants nothing more than to have his youngest son back. Instead, he is sharing memories of his 11-year-old Aiden, who lost his life on Tuesday after being struck by an alleged drunk driver.
Windsor
-
Deal reached: Stellantis’ EV battery plant is a go in Windsor
Effective immediately, all construction at the NextStar Energy battery plant in Windsor will resume with production operations planned to launch in 2024.
-
There's still a heat warning in Windsor-Essex
Residents are reminded to watch for the effects of heat illness including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.
-
Grab your popcorn, Windsor-Essex may become a major film destination
Hopes are high that Windsor-Essex can soon shine on the silver screen more than ever before, now that the filming of a new movie has wrapped.
Montreal
-
Lac-Megantic marks 10th anniversary of rail disaster that killed 47 people
A stream of flickering lights illuminated the darkness of Lac-Megantic, Que. in the early hours of Thursday morning as citizens marched to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the rail disaster that killed 47 people and destroyed much of the downtown core.
-
Montreal woman stuck with used car she can't drive because SAAQ says last owner has unpaid fines
A Montreal woman says she is stuck with a used car that she cannot drive because the SAAQ won't transfer the registration into her name due to too many fines on the previous owner's file.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Stick to the shade: heat warning issued for Montreal
It'll be another scorcher in Montreal on Thursday, with Environment Canada continuing its heat warning for southern Quebec. Temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 33 C in the afternoon, which will feel like 40 C with the humidity.
Atlantic
-
N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings suspended through the weekend
Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are cancelled this weekend due to an ongoing mechanical issue onboard the MV Confederation.
-
New Brunswick holding onto $41 million in security deposits from tenants
The New Brunswick government has amassed nearly $41 million in security deposits collected from residential tenants in a practice that is unique in Canada and that critics say needs to change.
-
The last Wandlyn Inn closes in Amherst, N.S.
The Wandlyn Inn name will be gone soon, with the hotel being converted to a Travelodge.
Winnipeg
-
Province won’t support search of Manitoba landfill where remains of Indigenous women believed to be located
The Manitoba government says it won’t support a search of a landfill outside of Winnipeg where the remains of two Indigenous women who were murdered are believed to be located.
-
Second coyote euthanized in Winnipeg
A second coyote has been captured and killed one week following a pair of attacks on children in a Winnipeg neighbourhood.
-
'If it looks okay and smells okay, I eat it': Exploring if best-before dates are actually best
A move is on to possibly scrap best-before dates, to cut down on food waste.
Calgary
-
Saddle Ridge fire leaves 2 homes uninhabitable
Officials with the Calgary Fire Department say two homes were so badly damaged by a blaze in Saddle Ridge on Wednesday evening that both will be uninhabitable.
-
First Flip pancake breakfast marks unofficial start to Stampede 2023
It's time to dust off your cowboy boots and hats, because the Calgary Stampede is rapidly approaching.
-
Missing Calgary woman spotted in Langley, B.C.
Mounties out of Langley, B.C., say a missing Calgary woman has popped up on CCTV at a local store.
Edmonton
-
West Edmonton residents wake up to 'flames shooting up' from residential construction project
A fire ripped through a construction project in west Edmonton early Thursday morning.
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash with ETS bus in east Edmonton
A motorcyclist was killed in east Edmonton Wednesday afternoon after the driver hit a city bus, police said.
-
CBC News retracts report alleging email interference by Alberta premier's office
CBC News is retracting a report alleging someone in Premier Danielle Smith's office emailed Crown prosecutors to question and challenge the handling of cases involving COVID-19 protests in Alberta that blocked traffic at a U.S. border crossing for more than two weeks.
Vancouver
-
Man who is 'well-known to police' shot in Surrey: RCMP
One person, who police say is involved in the drug trade, was shot in Surrey Wednesday after an altercation between two groups near Fleetwood Park.
-
Man who pleaded guilty to mass stabbing in North Vancouver, B.C. to be sentenced
A man accused in a deadly stabbing spree in North Vancouver two years ago will soon learn his fate, as a sentencing hearing gets underway at the New Westminster courthouse.
-
Vancouver private club was justified in excluding member over proof of COVID-19 vaccination, tribunal rules
A private club on Vancouver's West Side acted reasonably when it denied access to its facilities to a member who didn't provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19, B.C.'s small claims tribunal has ruled.