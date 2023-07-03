Forest fire update: 89 active fires Thursday, 16 out of control

Ontario Forest Fires says that as of Thursday morning, there are 89 active fires in the province. Of those, 16 are not under control, 12 are being held, 16 are under control and 45 are being observed.

“We are seeing heavy smoke conditions in the northeast region due to a large number of fires in northern Ontario and Quebec,” the organization said in a tweet.

The fire hazard varies from moderate to high throughout most of the northeast region with areas along the Quebec border and one area north of the watershed and south of the Highway 144/Highway 101 junction showing extreme values.

FIRES IN THE NORTHEAST

There are currently 35 active wildland fires in the northeast region. Of these, one is not under control, eight are being held, seven fires are under control and 19 are being observed.

Since the last update, there have been seven new fires confirmed in the Cochrane sector:

Cochrane 32 is being observed at 300 hectares. It is located approximately 12 kilometres north west of North Washagami Lake in the Far North.

Cochrane 33 is being observed at 90 hectares. It is located approximately 17 kilometres west of North Washagami Lake in the Far North.

Cochrane 34 is being observed at 150 hectares. It is located approximately 43 kilometres south west of Peawanuk in the Far North.

Cochrane 35 is being observed at 30 hectares. It is located approximately 85 kilometres north west of Peawanuk in the Far North.

Cochrane 36 is being observed at 15 hectares. It is located 60 kilometres west of Peawanuk in the Far North.

Cochrane 37 is being observed at 60 hectares. It is located approximately 82 kilometres west of Peawanuk in the Far North.

Cochrane 38 is being observed at 500 hectares. It is located approximately 36 kilometres north east of Kesagami Lake.

One other new fire was confirmed after last night’s update on July 4 in the region. Kirkland Lake 14 is being held and is 0.3 hectares in size. It is located approximately 2 kilometres north of Larder Lake.

The largest fire in the northeast region is still Cochrane 7, located north of Lake Abitibi near the Quebec border, which started June 2. It is still not under control, but has not grown in the last five days and remains at 37,742 ha.

“Crews, intermediate helicopters, and heavy equipment committed to the fire. It is not under control,” said officials.

FIRES IN THE NORTHWEST

There are 55 active fires in the northwest region; 12 of these fires are not under control, eight fires are being held, seven fires are under control and 28 fires are being observed.

There were four new fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of July 5:

Nipigon 35 is located approximately 12.3 southwest of Webequie, on Bott Island in Winisk Lake. The 3.0 hectare fire is not yet under control.

Sioux Lookout 69 is located approximately 32.9 kilometres east of Pickle Lake near the north end of Seach Lake. The 0.1 hectare fire is not yet under control.

Red Lake 46 is located approximately 38.2 kilometres northwest of the town of Red Lake and 1.9 kilometres east of Kahnahmaykoosayseekahk Provincial Park. The 0.2 hectare fire is not yet under control.

Sioux Lookout 70 is a remote Far North fire located approximately 2.2 kilometres southeast of Lacey Lake. The 300 hectare fire is currently being observed.

One additional fire was confirmed following the previous update during the evening hours of July 4:

Kenora 30 is located approximately 7.9 kilometres southwest of Sioux Narrows on an island in Lake of the Woods. The 0.1 hectare fire is currently under control.

The wildland fire hazard is predominately moderate to high across the Northwest Region, with an extreme hazard around Red Lake and some pockets of low hazard in both the south and Far North.

FIRES OF NOTE

Sioux Lookout 33 is located on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park. The 60,394 hectare fire is not under control. Heavy equipment continues to construct fire guards to limit spread potential while crews establish hose lines. Values protection is ongoing.

Sioux Lookout 44 is located on the west side of Lake St. Joseph. The 6,730 hectare fire is not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines around the fire.

Sioux Lookout 53 is located 3.5 kilometers east of the Bearskin Lake First Nation. The 334.2 hectare fire is now being held. Crews continue to establish hose lines while helicopter bucketing operations provide support. Excellent progress continues to be made.

Nipigon 13 is located west of Ogoki Lake. The fire is now measuring 37,868 hectares and is not under control. Values assessment and protection is ongoing and helicopter bucket operations are providing support.

Nipigon 19 is located northwest of Ogoki Lake. The 9,143.3 hectare fire is not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines while helicopter bucket operations continue to provide support.

Red Lake 28 is located 40 kilometers north of Lac Seul First Nation. The 19,177 hectare fire is not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines while helicopter bucket operations continue to provide support.

