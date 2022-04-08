Ford reducing electricity costs for northern Ontario's industrial sector
Premier Doug Ford is in Sault Ste. Marie on Friday to announce a new program called the Northern Energy Advantage (NEAP), which will reduce electricity costs for the region's industrial sector.
Ford said the move will help businesses "invest more money in hiring and training workers, and making transformational changes to their operations."
The strategy will give companies "the predictable energy costs they need to bring back the jobs and opportunities that the people of northern Ontario deserve. With these economic conditions in place, Ontario will be unstoppable," Ford said in a news release.
Previously called the Northern Industrial Electricity Rate program, the funding will increase from $120 million to $176 million by 2025-26, the province said.
The expansion allows "more businesses to qualify for funding and the $20 million cap for current participants is removed."
"To encourage businesses to make transformative investments to their operations, such as transitioning to clean technologies, the government has also introduced a new investor class stream that," the release said.
Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry Greg Rickford said the province is building an integrated supply chain from exploration to electric vehicles to connect the regional economies in the north and south.
"We have expanded NEAP eligibility so critical minerals and battery materials projects can benefit from the program. With the release of our government’s Critical Minerals Strategy, the new and improved NEAP program could not have come at a better time," Rickford said in a news release.
Algoma Steel is the first company to benefit from the new investor class stream, using the energy cost certainty to help plan the electric arc furnace.
Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano said the new program will bring more stability to his city.
"For several generations, our city has relied on Algoma Steel. As our largest employer, Algoma’s success is directly tied to the success of Sault Ste. Marie. Similarly, hard times at Algoma result in hard," Romano said. "Today’s announcement is about the future of Algoma Steel and the future of our community. It ensures that Algoma Steel will never again suffer the instability of the past. Today’s announcement is about protecting Sault Ste. Marie and our future generation of children, workers and families so that they can build a brighter life for themselves and keep them 'home to stay.'"
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Missile kills at least 50 at crowded Ukrainian train station
A missile hit a train station where thousands of people had gathered to flee in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 50 on Friday, Ukrainian authorities said, as workers unearthed bodies from a mass grave in a town that has become the center of war crimes allegations against Russian troops.
Omicron symptoms are different from Delta variant, study finds
A new observational study out of the U.K. has found that those who contract the Omicron variant of COVID-19 experience different symptoms that are usually less severe and last shorter than those who are infected with the Delta variant.
Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years after slap
Hollywood's film academy on Friday said its board of governors banned Will Smith from any of its events, including the Oscars, for 10 years after the best actor winner slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony.
What the 2022 federal budget has for seniors
The federal government unveiled its highly-anticipated spring budget on Thursday, which proposes an additional $20 million to support Canadian seniors.
Man dead, two injured after shooting at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls
One young person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls. All the victims are under 18 years old.
Charest blasts Poilievre for supporting Freedom Convoy: 'Laws are not a buffet'
Conservative leadership hopeful Jean Charest is turning up the heat against perceived frontrunner Pierre Poilievre, taking him to task for his support of the trucker protests that took over downtown Ottawa and led to blockades at border crossings.
Doctors, crater disprove Russia's hospital airstrike misinfo
Three doctors and a paramedic spoke with The Associated Press to offer new details from a March 9 airstrike that happened when communications were all but severed and to counter fresh Russian misinformation.
Russia's ruble rebound not quite what it seems
Six weeks after Russia sent troops into Ukraine, the ruble has staged an apparently extraordinary recovery, but all is not what it seems and the exchange rate used in everyday transactions is sometimes very different to the official one.
Owen Brady's cancer diagnosis didn't stop him from playing high-level hockey
For CTV W5, TSN's Rick Westhead speaks with Owen Brady, a promising Ontario hockey prospect who has had to rebuild his career one skill at a time after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his left leg.
Barrie
-
Midland fire sends two people to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Two people are in life-threatening condition after a fire tore through a building in Midland.
-
Springwater Township launching 4-day work week pilot for staff
The Township of Springwater is launching a new pilot program to improve the work-life balance of its employees.
-
Caledon OPP investigate series of auto thefts in Bolton area
Caledon Ontario Provincial Police is investigating several vehicle thefts that happened in the Bolten area Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Man dead, two injured after shooting at popular tourist area of Niagara Falls
One young person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls. All the victims are under 18 years old.
-
Man shot dead outside Toronto subway station identified as college student from India
The man shot and killed at an entrance to a Toronto subway station on Thursday evening was a 21-year-old student from India who was on his way to work, family members say.
-
TPS officer acquitted in high-profile 2015 sexual assault trial now charged with assault
A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer who was acquitted in a high-profile sexual assault trial seven years ago was charged with assault following a dispute with a woman in the city’s Junction neighbourhood.
Ottawa
-
This Ottawa home sold for more than $800,000 over asking
An Ottawa home has sold for more than $800,000 above its asking price, a potentially record-breaking purchase.
-
Charest blasts Poilievre for supporting Freedom Convoy: 'Laws are not a buffet'
Conservative leadership hopeful Jean Charest is turning up the heat against perceived frontrunner Pierre Poilievre, taking him to task for his support of the trucker protests that took over downtown Ottawa and led to blockades at border crossings.
-
Ottawa special needs teacher facing charges of assault
A teacher with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is facing charges for allegedly assaulting and intimidating two special needs students under the age of 10.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region seeing a small rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations
The Region of Waterloo has seen a small increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, as infections continue to rise here and across the province.
-
WRDSB to start sending parents daily COVID-19 case reports
The Waterloo Region District School Board announced Friday that they will begin sending daily COVID-19 case reports to parents.
-
Province announces $7 million in funding and new LTC beds in Waterloo Region
The Ontario government is giving Waterloo Region $7,116,648 in funding for long-term care homes, and adding beds at two local retirement residences.
London
-
'We are seeing an uptick': TVDSB battling staffing absences as schools close
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) closed two of its school in London, Ont. Friday amid staffing issues.
-
High school toy drive focuses on Ramadan
A toy drive is underway at Saunders Secondary School, which is not anything new or novel, but this one is focused on Ramadan.
-
Town of South Bruce Peninsula and its parks and public work staff reach collective agreement
Parks, recreation and public workers for the Town of South Bruce Peninsula are back on the job Friday after successfully negotiating a new collective agreement.
Windsor
-
Peak of sixth wave to hit Windsor-Essex
Windsor Regional Hospital officials remain on high alert as a sixth wave of COVID-19 quickly approaches.
-
WECHU reports 51 COVID-19 hospitalizations, no new deaths in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no new deaths, 139 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 51 hospitalizations on Friday.
-
Weekend preview: Windsor-Essex entertainment for April 8 – 10
A look at what’s happening in Windsor-Essex entertainment for April 8 – 10.
Montreal
-
New guidance: Swab your mouth and nose for more 'complete' COVID-19 rapid test result
Quebec public health officials issued new guidance for rapid COVID-19 tests Friday in a bid to lower the rate of false negatives.
-
Montreal police arrest 19-year-old, seize firearm in alleged connection to early-April murder attempt
Montreal police say they've arrested a 19-year-old male in alleged connection to an attempted murder in early April.
-
Wild turkey spotted strutting the streets of Montreal's Ville-Emard neighbourhood
Montreal's Ville-Emard neighbourhood may have the latest foul celebrity on the island after a yet-to-be-named wild turkey was spotted strutting the streets.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia doctor wait list hits new record high with more than 88,300 people
Nova Scotia's registry of people in need of primary care climbed to 88,300 this month -- a new record high.
-
Federal budget measures for P.E.I. spud sector 'bittersweet' for head of potato board
The head of the Prince Edward Island Potato Board says he has "bittersweet" feelings about the $28 million earmarked in the new federal budget to help the Island's potato farming sector.
-
Lockdown lifted at Saint John school after reports of armed person; teen in custody
A teenager is in custody and the lockdown at a Saint John, N.B., high school has been lifted after police received reports of an armed person at the school Friday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Red River Floodway gates activated as operation begins
The Manitoba government has officially activated the Red River Floodway.
-
13-year-old boy charged following multiple armed robberies: Winnipeg police
A 13-year-old boy has been charged after Winnipeg police alleged he robbed a store five times over an eight-month period, one of which prompted a nearby school to implement a hold-and-secure.
-
Suspect sought after stolen property found in Winnipeg home: RCMP
RCMP is searching for a 31-year-old Winnipeg man after a large amount of stolen property was found in a home last month.
Calgary
-
Temple death deemed a homicide by Calgary police, victim identified
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and have identified the victim.
-
Alberta's unemployment dropped in March but Calgary, Edmonton jobless rates still high
Though Alberta's unemployment rate continued its downward trend last month, both Calgary and Edmonton have some of the highest jobless numbers in the country.
-
Team of Calgary Transit bus drivers return senior's wallet containing a large sum of cash
Terrible luck turned into good fortune for a Calgary man thanks to the teamwork of a group of Calgary Transit drivers.
Edmonton
-
Crash involving scooter, car closes part of 100 Avenue in west end
The eastbound lanes of 100 Avenue were closed at 170 Street after a crash involving a car and a scooter late Friday morning.
-
Natural gas release from northern Alberta pipeline leads to federal investigation
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the release of natural gas from a pipeline and the fire it caused in northern Alberta on Thursday.
-
Edmonton to start citywide street sweeping on Monday
Workers will be out there 24 hours a day from Monday to Friday until they get to every community. Residential roads will be swept during the day while busier roads will be cleaned at night.
Vancouver
-
What happened to B.C.'s promise of universal $10-a-day child care? Here's an update
B.C.'s child-care minister updated parents Friday on the province's plans to expand the program the NDP first campaigned on five years ago.
-
4-year prison sentence for Surrey arsonist who burned church, townhouse
A woman who burned a church and torched a townhome with people inside learned her fate Friday.
-
Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to 1-way, 2-year deal
The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract.