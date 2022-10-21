Flu bug biting early this year, Porcupine Health Unit says

The Porcupine Health Unit is reporting the first case of influenza A in the Cochrane District, the earliest such report in a long time.

“This is the earliest we’ve seen flu cases in several years, but now we can expect additional cases to show up throughout our region,” Krystal Drouin, infectious diseases program coordinator, said in a news release Friday.

“This season will be a different respiratory infection season.”

Flue cases had dropped dramatically in the last two years because of COVID-19 measures, the health unit said, but it has already emerged this fall.

To protect yourself and to prevent the spread of the flu, Drouin recommended following public health measures, such as washing your hands, coughing and sneezing into your sleeve, getting vaccinated, keeping commonly touched surfaces clean, staying home if you’re sick, maintaining a two metres distance from others, and wearing a mask.

“The best way to prevent influenza illness and influenza-related complications is to get immunized,” Drouin said.

“You may be healthy and think there is no need to protect yourself but, in fact, you could transmit the infection to someone who is at higher risk of complications, such as the elderly or young children.”

Influenza spreads easily from person-to-person through coughing and sneezing, and by direct contact with surfaces contaminated with the virus.

People who get influenza may have a fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches and pains, headache and fatigue. Children can also experience earaches, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

If you do get sick, Drouin said you should stay home to avoid passing the flu to others, get some rest, drink plenty of fluids, and wash your hands frequently to reduce the risk of transmitting influenza to others.

The flu vaccine is available at many physicians’ offices, pharmacies, and at mass immunization clinics. PHU clinics will begin Oct. 31. Anyone over the age of five can be vaccinated for influenza and COVID-19 at the same visit.

To book an appointment, click here or call your PHU local office.