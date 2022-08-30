First-time mom delivers baby in pickup truck on side of the road

A Sudbury area family is celebrating the arrival of a baby boy after his dramatic entrance on the way to the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Baby Casen at Health Sciences North in Sudbury. Aug. 30/22 (Tyler Remillard)

When Tori Dubois' labour started around 2 a.m., she spoke to her midwife and thought she had plenty of time to get to the hospital from her home in Onaping, her father, Dan, told CTV News in a phone interview.

It turns out, baby Casen had other plans.

As her husband, Tyler Remillard, was driving down Regional Road 35 around 5:45 a.m. en route to Health Sciences North, she asked him to pull over because she had the baby's head in her hands.

Remillard pulled the pickup truck over to the side of the road in front of William Day Construction in Azilda just in time for his six-pound, one-ounce son to be born.

"She's a champ for sure," he said of his wife.

First-time mom Tori Dubois holding her newborn son Casen in hospital after delivering him in her husband's pickup truck on the side of Regional Road 35. Aug. 30/22 (Tyler Remillard)

The new father told CTV News they would have probably made it to the hospital in time if it hadn't been for a white Dodge pickup truck that wouldn't let him pass from Dowling to Azilda despite having his four-way lights on.

Casen is the couple's first child and is 47 centimetres long.

First-time father Tyler Remillard holding his newborn son Casen after a pickup truck delivery. Aug. 30/22

Mom and baby are in hospital and doing well with a great story to tell.