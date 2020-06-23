SUDBURY -- A 35-year-old Sudbury woman had to be rescued June 21 after she had a fight with her friend during a five-day canoe trip on the Spanish River.

Manitoulin OPP received the call just after midnight of someone stranded on the Spanish River in Dennie Township.

It turns out the pair left Duke Lake, in the Gogama area, June 17 for the trip, but had a serious disagreement toward the end of the excursion.

"A heated argument ensued between the two, which resulted in one woman leaving in the canoe and the other being stranded on shore with the tent and limited supplies," police said in a news release.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique tweeted a video of the rescue.

A 35 year old was safely rescued from a remote area of the Spanish River Provincial Park as #OPPAviation, @OPP_NER Emergency Response Team and @OntarioParks worked together on Sunday June 21 pic.twitter.com/6gHh5V38sK — Thomas Carrique (@OPPCommissioner) June 23, 2020

"Due to not having any cell service at that location, the woman inflated her sleeping pad and used it to continue down the river, but before leaving, she wrote ''SOS'' (distress signal) in the sand. Once she reached an area with somewhat of a cell signal, she contacted her spouse for help and was able to provide the location coordinates."

With the assistance of OPP Aviation Services, OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Park Rangers from Ontario Parks, she was found at 11:20 a.m. and rescued from the remote area. She was taken to the Sudbury Airport where she was assessed by Sudbury Emergency Services.

"Other than suffering with insect bites, she was in good health," police said.