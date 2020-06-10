SUDBURY -- A dispute between a father and son June 5 at a residence on Algonquin Avenue in North Bay escalated, police say, when one of them attacked the other with a sword.

A 32-year-old man from North Bay now faces charges of assault with a weapon.

Events began around 9 p.m. that night, when a verbal argument turned violent, police said in a news release Wednesday.

"The argument turned to a physical altercation and the accused retrieved a sword from his bedroom and he struck the victim in the face," North Bay Police said.

"The victim’s injury required medical attention."

The suspected attacked had left by the time police arrived, but he was found and arrested a short distance from the home.

"In order to protect the identity of the victim, the North Bay Police Service will not be releasing the name of the accused," the release said.

Following a bail hearing, the man charged has been released from custody and will appear in the North Bay Courthouse on Aug. 18.