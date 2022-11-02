Federal offender wanted by police frequents these Ontario areas

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a wanted federal offender accused of breaching day parole. Here is a list of the Ontario areas he has been known to frequent.

Lascel Tyndale, 23, is currently serving a two-year 11-month sentence for prohibited weapons-related offences and drug trafficking, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Tyndale is known to frequent:

Cambridge

Manitoulin Island, including Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory

Milton

Sudbury

Toronto

He is described as a Black male, six-foot four-inches (193 cm), 196 pounds (89 kg), with black hair that is possibly in cornrows and brown eyes.

Det. Staff Sgt. Steve Sermet told CTV News in an email, Tyndale was last seen Sept. 15 in Brampton, Ont.

"He finished his sentence on Sept. 20, 2024," Sermet said.

Anyone with information about Tyndale or his whereabouts is asked to call the OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad at 1-866-870-7673 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.