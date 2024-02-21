Fatal crash between commercial, passenger vehicle in northwestern Ontario

The driver of a commercial vehicle was killed in a crash with an SUV on Tuesday night in northwestern Ontario.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Highway 17A, also known as the Kenora Bypass, around 9:30 p.m. Feb. 20, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

The commercial driver was pronounced dead at the scene and their passenger was taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV sustained only minor injuries, OPP said.

The highway remains closed in both directions between Highway 658/Veterans Drive and Highway 596/Darlington Drive as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday as an investigation into the collision continues.

The road reopened around 11 a.m. Wednesday.