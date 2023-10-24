NORTHERN ONTARIO
Northern Ontario

    • Faith leaders in Sudbury to attend peace vigil Thursday

    The event in the foyer at Tom Davies Square begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday and will feature prayers and laments from the Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Baha’i and Sikh communities in Sudbury. (File) The event in the foyer at Tom Davies Square begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday and will feature prayers and laments from the Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Baha’i and Sikh communities in Sudbury. (File)

    Representatives from several faith communities in Greater Sudbury will gather at city hall Thursday for a vigil for peace.

    The event in the foyer at Tom Davies Square begins at 6 p.m. and will feature prayers and laments from the Jewish, Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Baha’i and Sikh communities in Sudbury.

    “Not surprisingly, some of the Jewish community who support our condemnation of violence are troubled by a call to ceasefire, feeling this would leave Hamas to continue their attacks,” Nicol said in a message to CTV News.

    “We have worked hard to express our horror at events on both sides while maintaining respectful relations with all.”

    The Sudbury Interfaith Dialogue described the event as a “vigil for peace in support of all who are suffering in the Middle East.” 

