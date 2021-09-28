Englehart, Ont., doctor sanctioned for 'disgraceful' conduct related to COVID-19
A family and emergency physician in northeastern Ontario has been barred from issuing exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, masking requirements and testing as he faces a disciplinary hearing before the province's medical regulator.
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario said Tuesday it imposed the interim restrictions on Dr. Patrick Phillips after he refused to co-operate with its investigation into allegations that he spread misinformation about the pandemic.
Phillips is also prohibited from prescribing ivermectin -- an antiparasitic agent that Health Canada says should not be used for treating COVID-19 -- as well as fluvoxamine and atorvastatin in connection with the virus, the regulator said.
The college alleges that between August 2020 and this month, Phillips engaged in disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct in his communications regarding the pandemic, including on social media.
It alleges this includes making misleading, incorrect or inflammatory statements on COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and public health measures.
The college further alleges Phillips is “incompetent in relation to his communications” regarding the pandemic.
Phillips addressed the allegations and restrictions on Twitter.
“Never have I been more proud of myself than the day I decided to take a stand against our country's medical tyranny,” he wrote Tuesday morning.
“Providing patients and the public access to treatments for COVID-19 and vaccine injuries and protecting them from medical coercion is not something I will regret.”
The college said the case has been referred to its disciplinary tribunal but a hearing date has not yet been set.
The regulator's public records indicate Phillips's primary location of practice is the Englehart and District Hospital in Englehart, Ont., about 45 kilometres south of Kirkland Lake.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2021.
Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM Trudeau says cabinet swearing in to happen in October, Parliament return this fall
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that he intends to hold a swearing in for his new cabinet in October, and bring Parliament back 'before the end of fall.' Trudeau said that he has recently spoken with Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon to confirm his intentions to form the next government.
BREAKING | Canada-wide warrant issued for man who police say killed missing Ontario couple
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who police say killed an Ontario couple that disappeared earlier this month.
Englehart, Ont., doctor sanctioned for 'disgraceful' conduct related to COVID-19
A family and emergency physician in northeastern Ontario has been barred from issuing exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, masking requirements and testing as he faces a disciplinary hearing before the province's medical regulator.
DEVELOPING | 33 of 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont., retrieved in rescue operation
A rescue operation underway for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., has successfully retrieved 33 miners. A team of doctors is on-site and checking workers as they emerge from underground.
NEW | Trudeau says he will share decision on Huawei 5G tech in 'coming weeks'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he hopes to share a decision on whether to ban Huawei Technologies from Canada's 5G wireless network rollout 'in the coming weeks.'
'Convenience comes at a price': Experts urge caution on QR codes
With the rise in popularity of QR codes at restaurants and other businesses during the pandemic, privacy and cyber security experts are urging Canadians to be cautious in their use of the technology.
More than 80 per cent of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated against COVID-19
More than 80 per cent of eligible Canadians over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to CTV News' coronavirus vaccination tracker.
No grace period for vaccine certificates for Ontario businesses, no enforcement either
Ontario's proof-of-vaccination program doesn't have an official grace period, according to officials with the Ministry of Labour, making it unclear how or when the new rules will be enforced by the province.
OPEC: Oil will be world's No. 1 energy source for decades
While acknowledging the inevitable advance of alternative energy sources and technology, OPEC said that oil will be dominate energy source for decades to come as crude prices reached three-year highs Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Taxi scam dupes multiple victims into handing over debit cards: OPP
Provincial police issued a safety alert about an ongoing taxi scam that dupes unsuspecting individuals into paying for someone's cab fare, only to have their bank accounts drained of thousands.
-
Victims of an apartment fire in Collingwood identified
The OPP released the names of the two people who died in an apartment building fire at the Shannon Towers in Collingwood.
-
Hwy 400 expansion through Barrie forces Dunlop Street West Plaza owners to move out
As part of the Highway 400 expansion through Barrie, several Dunlop Street West Plaza businesses have been forced out effective immediately.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada-wide warrant issued for man who police say killed missing Ontario couple
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who police say killed an Ontario couple that disappeared earlier this month.
-
Video of violent 'million-dollar heist' in Toronto released as police announce arrests
Three people have been arrested in connection with what police are calling a 'million-dollar heist' from a business near Toronto Pearson International Airport last spring.
-
COVID-19 case numbers in Ontario drop to 466, another 11 deaths reported
Ontario is reporting 466 new cases of COVID-19 as officials log an additional 11 deaths linked to the disease.
Ottawa
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations up on Tuesday to highest level since mid-June
Ottawa Public Health says 16 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, the lowest daily case count reported since late August.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
-
City choosing new firm for 'independent' LRT safety review
The city said it will find a new firm to conduct a third-party review of the LRT system after questions were raised about the previous firm's independence.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 case numbers in Ontario drop to 466, another 11 deaths reported
Ontario is reporting 466 new cases of COVID-19 as officials log an additional 11 deaths linked to the disease.
-
Ontario's science table set to release new COVID-19 projections today
Ontario's science advisory table is set to release new COVID-19 projections today.
-
Most Waterloo Region hospital staff fully vaccinated as deadline to show proof approaches
With the deadline looming for staff at hospitals in Waterloo Region to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, newly released figures show most have received both jabs.
London
-
Members of London police could face termination if not fully vaccinated
Effective Tuesday, London Police Service (LPS) has implemented a two-phase vaccination disclosure and safe workplace procedure.
-
More than 80 per cent fully vaccinated, 16 new COVID-19 cases: MLHU
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the region's vaccination rate passes a milestone.
-
Multiple collisions close portion of Clarke Road
Clarke Road is closed north of Kilally Road Tuesday morning following a reported crash between a vehicle and a transport truck.
Montreal
-
Minister Dube says 7,000 Quebec health-care workers still not vaccinated as Oct. 15 deadline looms
As the Oct. 15 vaccine mandate looms, more than 7,000 health-care workers in Quebec are still not vaccinated against COVID-19, health minister Christian Dube announced Thursday.
-
WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M.
WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M. | Quebec announces 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose for seniors in residences
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced Tuesday that seniors living in residences will be offered a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
A year after her death, supporters call for change at Joyce Echaquan at multiple vigils
A year after her death at the Joliette Hospital after enduring racist taunts from staff, multiple vigils will be held in Quebec for Joyce Echaquan.
Atlantic
-
N.S. to release daily details on schools affected by COVID-19 starting Tuesday
Elizabeth Guitard kept her kids home from school Monday, concerned over the growing list of COVID-19 exposures linked to Nova Scotia schools.
-
Stop asking staff to write fake vaccine records: New Brunswick Horizon Health
Horizon Health in New Brunswick has issued a notice telling residents to stop asking public health to falsify vaccination documentation.
-
Plane lands in lake near Halifax airport after experiencing electrical issues
Emergency crews in Nova Scotia are on scene near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport after a plane landed in a lake.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Crews battle warehouse fire in Point Douglas, road closures in effect
Winnipeg firefighters and police crews are currently on scene of a warehouse fire in the 100 block of Point Douglas Avenue.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba; 42 cases Tuesday
Manitoba has recorded two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
'The virus has changed': Virologist details risk as Manitoba enters the fourth wave
With Manitoba’s top doctor declaring that the province has entered the fourth wave, one virologist is urging people to get vaccinated to decrease the risk of the Delta variant.
Calgary
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Kenney, Copping, Madu and Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Tuesday
Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
-
Alberta Teachers Association supports vaccine mandates for teachers, staff
The ATA has come out in support of "reasonable" policies that would require school staff be vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Calgary pastor rearrested after returning to city on charter flight
A Calgary pastor accused of repeatedly flouting public safety measures was met by members of the Canada Border Services Agency Monday afternoon after he touched down in the city on a private charter flight.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Kenney, Copping, Madu and Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Tuesday
Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
-
Edmonton election ward profile: Anirniq
Anirniq, formerly Ward 2, includes incumbent Bev Esslinger and four more candidates.
-
NEW
NEW | Northern Alta. man, shot by police, facing attempted murder charge
Mounties have charged a northern Alberta man with attempted murder in relation to an August shooting.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s 'electrification plan' to cost $260M over 5 years; 'scale of climate crisis is enormous,' premier says
Details of a pricey plan to "electrify" the province were outlined in an announcement from B.C.'s premier and energy minister Tuesday.
-
Rising COVID-19 cases prompts Abbotsford private school to shut down in-class instruction for some grades
An Abbotsford private school decided to stop in-class instruction for some grades this week due to a concern of rising COVID-19 cases.
-
Mask rules extended to Vancouver students in kindergarten to Grade 3 after board vote
The Vancouver School Board is implementing its own mandatory mask requirement for students from kindergarten through to Grade 3.
Canada
-
Englehart, Ont., doctor sanctioned for 'disgraceful' conduct related to COVID-19
A family and emergency physician in northeastern Ontario has been barred from issuing exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, masking requirements and testing as he faces a disciplinary hearing before the province's medical regulator.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada-wide warrant issued for man who police say killed missing Ontario couple
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who police say killed an Ontario couple that disappeared earlier this month.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 33 of 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont., retrieved in rescue operation
A rescue operation underway for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., has successfully retrieved 33 miners. A team of doctors is on-site and checking workers as they emerge from underground.
-
RCMP end search for two Labrador fishermen reported missing more than a week ago
The RCMP in southeastern Labrador have called off the search for two fishermen whose boat disappeared more than a week ago.
-
COVID-19 case numbers in Ontario drop to 466, another 11 deaths reported
Ontario is reporting 466 new cases of COVID-19 as officials log an additional 11 deaths linked to the disease.
-
No grace period for vaccine certificates for Ontario businesses, no enforcement either
Ontario's proof-of-vaccination program doesn't have an official grace period, according to officials with the Ministry of Labour, making it unclear how or when the new rules will be enforced by the province.
World
-
Maryland newspaper gunman Jarrod Ramos gets more than 5 life sentences
A man who killed five people at a newspaper in Maryland was sentenced on Tuesday to more than five life sentences without the possibility of parole.
-
Lava from Spanish island volcano quickens pace toward sea
Lava flowing from an erupting volcano in Spain's Canary Islands has picked up pace on its way to the sea and is now within about 800 metres (875 yards) of the shoreline, officials said Tuesday.
-
'Neglected danger': Nukes not in forefront in speeches at UN
Nuclear disarmament wasn't a dominant theme, particularly among major powers, in the 'General Debate' that is the UN General Assembly's centerpiece and provides something of a yearbook of what's on world leaders' minds.
-
Strong aftershock strikes Greek island of Crete
A strong aftershock with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 has struck the southern Greek island of Crete, a day after a prolonged earthquake there left one man dead and injured several people.
-
U.S. military leaders favoured keeping troops in Afghanistan
In their first congressional testimony on the tumultuous final months of America's longest war, top U.S. military officers on Tuesday acknowledged misjudging the fragility of Afghanistan's army and said they believed the U.S. should have kept at least several thousand troops in the country to prevent a rapid takeover by the Taliban.
-
Swedish apartment explosion investigation: 'Someone might have placed something that has exploded'
A powerful explosion rocked a Swedish apartment building early Tuesday in Goteborg, injuring up to 20 people, setting off multiple fires and forcing the evacuation of hundreds. Police said they suspect the blast may have been caused by an explosive device.
Politics
-
PM Trudeau says cabinet swearing in to happen in October, Parliament return this fall
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that he intends to hold a swearing in for his new cabinet in October, and bring Parliament back 'before the end of fall.' Trudeau said that he has recently spoken with Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon to confirm his intentions to form the next government.
-
NEW
NEW | Trudeau says he will share decision on Huawei 5G tech in 'coming weeks'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he hopes to share a decision on whether to ban Huawei Technologies from Canada's 5G wireless network rollout 'in the coming weeks.'
-
Military officer should have grieved removal as head of vaccine campaign: Government
A federal lawyer says if Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin was unhappy with his removal as head of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout campaign, he should have filed a grievance with the military rather than challenge the decision in court.
Health
-
Study finds kids were at low risk of severe COVID-19 early in pandemic, before Delta
A new study has found that severe cases of COVID-19 were very rare among Canadian children during the first waves of the pandemic. But researchers warn the findings should not be taken as a reason not to vaccinate youth.
-
Health Canada suspends licence, issues recall for hand sanitizer containing 'elevated levels' of methanol
Health Canada has issued a recall and suspended the licence for PURE75 gel hand sanitizer after learning the product contains 'elevated levels' of methanol that can cause serious health issues such as skin and eye irritation, breathing problems, headaches and even death.
-
More than 80 per cent of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated against COVID-19
More than 80 per cent of eligible Canadians over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to CTV News' coronavirus vaccination tracker.
Sci-Tech
-
Archeologists uncover hidden neighbourhood in ancient Maya city
Despite the ruins of Tikal being one of the most thoroughly studied archeological sites in the world, archeologists have recently uncovered a hidden neighbourhood near the ancient Maya city.
-
'The Big Delete:' Inside Facebook's crackdown in Germany
Days before Germany's federal elections, Facebook took what it called an unprecedented step: the removal of a series of accounts that worked together to spread COVID-19 misinformation and encourage violent responses to COVID restrictions.
-
China plans to unveil drones, moon rocket at air show
A military drone whose manufacturer says it can cruise for 20 hours at 15,000 metres (50,000 feet) was among Chinese warplanes, missiles and other weapons technology shown in public for the first time Tuesday at the opening of the country's biggest air show.
Entertainment
-
R. Kelly convicted on all nine counts in sex trafficking trial
R. Kelly was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.
-
Alan Jackson reveals nerve condition affecting his balance
Country superstar Alan Jackson revealed in an interview Tuesday that he has a degenerative nerve condition that affects his balance but he intends to keep performing.
-
Britney Spears's dad 'crossed unfathomable lines' if he monitored her calls, lawyer says
An attorney for Britney Spears on Monday stepped up demands for the swift suspension of the singer's father from his role as her guardian, saying he had 'crossed unfathomable lines' by reportedly bugging her phone and bedroom.
Business
-
Canadian housing market moves from moderate to high degree of vulnerability: CMHC
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the country's housing sector moved from a moderate to high degree of vulnerability during the second quarter, with Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal among the markets shouldering the most risks.
-
HSBC launching sustainable finance options for small and medium businesses
HSBC it is bringing a suite of sustainable finance tools to Canada the bank says will help small and medium businesses meet increasing expectations around environmental commitments.
-
This hamster's cryptocurrency portfolio is beating the market
A hamster named Mr. Goxx has been running an independent portfolio that trades cryptocurrency and is beating investors at their own game.
Lifestyle
-
'A Canadian way to fight back': Man with multiple sclerosis to portage from Toronto to Montreal for MS research
A Montreal man diagnosed with multiple sclerosis is set to portage 700 kilometres from Toronto to Montreal in order to raise money for MS research.
-
Find your sleep 'sweet spot' to protect your brain as you age, study suggests
How long older adults sleep could affect their brain health, according to a study published Monday in the journal JAMA Neurology. Disrupted sleep is common in late life, the study authors wrote, and associated with changes in cognitive function.
-
Beyond, Impossible join crowded plant-based chicken market
Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods found success with realistic plant-based burgers. Now, they're hoping to replicate that in the fast-growing but crowded market for plant-based chicken nuggets.
Sports
-
'It's my problem not yours': Canadian Wiggins sticks to his guns regarding COVID-19 vaccine
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is sticking to his beliefs when it comes to staying unvaccinated for COVID-19, even though that decision could soon cost him playing in home games.
-
Women's hoops coach Thomaidis, Canada Basketball agree to part ways
Lisa Thomaidis will not return as head coach of Canada's national women's basketball team, ending a run of nearly a decade at the helm of the program.
-
Simone Biles says she 'should have quit way before Tokyo'
Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles says she 'should have quit way before Tokyo.' Arguably the greatest gymnast of all time, the 24-year-old endured mental health battles and the unexpected loss of a family member during the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
Autos
-
Green energy takes hold in unlikely places with Ford project
When Ford revealed plans to ramp up its commitment to the fledgling electric vehicle sector, the automaker chose to create thousands of jobs and pump billions in investments into two states where Republican leaders have vilified the push for green energy and defended fossil fuels.
-
Toyota banks on mobility technology for future growth
Japanese automaker Toyota is revving up acquisitions in mobility technology, adding Renovo Motors Inc., a Silicon Valley software developer, to its Woven Planet team, which is working on automated driving.
-
Ford to add 10,800 jobs making electric vehicles, batteries
Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025 -- a dramatic investment in the future of EV technology that will create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South.