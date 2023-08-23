Employment solutions hosts Indigenous job fair

Sault College Employment Solutions is working to help Indigenous youth in Algoma to find jobs and reconnect with their culture.

It held its annual Indigenous Employment and Agency Showcase this week, which also featured the work of some local Indigenous artists.

Job seekers met with representatives from several local Indigenous agencies – some of which were ready to offer jobs on the spot.

Youth workers at Employment Solutions say there is a need among Indigenous young people when it comes to accessing employment resources.

"We were seeing a lot of Indigenous youth coming into our program, and we thought there is a great opportunity for us to be specific with the needs of Indigenous youth and helping them gain employment, but also supporting them culturally," said Tracy Dewar, a youth worker with Employment Solutions.

"A lot of the youth have shared with me that even though they identify as First Nation, Inuit or Metis, they're not connected with their culture. So we're able to provide them that connection."

Employment Solutions holds job fairs throughout the year. They also help people with resumes and cover letters and provides them with useful information about the local job market.