Elliot Lake man wins Lightning Lotto jackpot
A 77-year-old Elliot Lake man says he is “so happy” after winning the jackpot in Lightning Lotto last month.
Larry Carruthers of Elliot Lake, Ont. won $133,653.70 in March 3, 2024 Lightning Lotto draw by matching all five numbers. (Supplied/OLG)
Larry Carruthers won $133,653.70 on March 3 by matching all five numbers in the lottery game, Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) said in a news release Friday.
"I went to Casino Rama for my birthday and picked up a Lightning Lotto ticket," Carruthers told OLG in Toronto when picking up his winnings.
"I was in shock when I discovered the win."
Carruthers said this is his first major lottery win and he plans to put his winnings toward a new truck and will purchase a sewing machine for his partner.
“Everyone at the retailer was also shocked,” he said when speaking about the win with OLG.
The Lightning Lotto game works differently than other lottery draws, as the winning numbers are drawn each night at midnight and tickets containing randomly chosen numbers are sold that day.
The winning ticket was purchased at Biindigen Gift Shop in Casino Rama on Rama Road in Orillia.
Play responsibly
Playsmart offers information on gambling games.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, help is available.
