SUDBURY -- It's not an uncommon occurrence for the people of a small northern Ontario mining town, seismic events at local mines happen frequently.

The latest happened around 3:10 a.m. Thursday at Vale's Creighton Mine near the Greater Sudbury community of Lively.

Earthquakes Canada confirms it was at a depth of 2.4 km and 3.6 in magnitude.

Officials say there are no reports of damage and that none can be expected.

The underground operation has been open since 1901 and is currently the deepest nickel mine in Canada.

Judging by some of the comments on social media, the incident hasn't phased some.