Drivers asked to slow down in Timmins neighbourhood

The Timmins Police Service traffic section will be keeping a closer watch on Father Costello Drive, Vipond Road and Fourth Avenue as it's received a number of complaints from residents and a city councillor about aggressive driving in those areas.

"When there’s no stop signs, people just rip up and down,” said Ward 3 Coun. Bill Gvozdanovic.

“It’s not all of them, but it’s a select few that just make it bad for everyone else so this is the beginning of clamping down."

Police officials said they will be keeping an eye out for offenders.

“Our traffic section has set up the speed measuring trailer in a number of key locations to harvest data that substantiates the fact that there are small but persistent segment of the population who insist on driving aggressively," said police spokesperson Marc Depatie.

Gvozdanovic added that because houses are proximate to the street in Schumacher, people can feel the vibration of vehicles driving by.