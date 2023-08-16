Driver travelling the wrong way on Hwy. 400 charged with impaired driving after crash

Police say they responded to numerous calls of a driver travelling the ‘wrong way’ on Highway 400 on Wednesday.

"At approximately 8:45 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to numerous traffic complaints of a wrong-way driver travelling southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 in the south end of Seguin Township," police said in a news release.

"Before the vehicle could be stopped, it had collided with a northbound vehicle."

No one was injured as a result of the crash, said police.

The driver was taken to the detachment for testing.

As a result of the investigation, the 24-year-old from Mississauga has been charged with two impaired driving offences and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The driver was also issued a 90-day administrative driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Parry Sound on Sept. 26 to answer to the charges.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.