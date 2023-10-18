Driver killed when truck crashes into house in northern Ont.
One person was killed Tuesday evening when a truck crashed into a home in Iroquois Falls.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the crash happened around 8 p.m. The victim was the driver of the pickup truck, age 24, from Iroquois Falls. The road was closed for several hours, reopening Wednesday afternoon.
"The vehicle struck a residence," the OPP said in a news release.
"The people inside the residence exited the residence unharmed."
One neighbour told CTV News that she was in the yard when she saw the pickup truck come flying off the highway at a high speed.
“Seen it airborne flip right in front of me into my neighbour’s house," said Melisa Bowles.
"I immediately started screaming and calling 911."
The mother of the homeowner told CTV News that the truck hit her daughter's home at a high rate of speed, narrowly missing the children inside.
Her son-in-law grabbed the children and his wife and escaped through a window.
Moments later the roof collapsed.
“My son-in-law he’s a super hero," said Bill Lee, father-in-law and grandfather of the victims.
"He got them out of the house in time and you know, I don’t know what to say to this. It’s crazy. You don’t think this would happen but it happened and somebody’s watching over them.”
The mother of the homeowner told CTV News that a truck hit her daughter's home at a high rate of speed, narrowly missing the children inside. (Supplied)
The family said no one was physically injured, but their belongings are all gone.
Lee said if the family hadn't changed up their routine that day who knows what would have happened to his grandchildren.
“That big opening, those two bedrooms were my granddaughters bedrooms and one of my granddaughters was still in that bedroom,” said Lee.
“Dad came along grabbed her and went back and went back for the other ones and he saved every single one of them because it wasn’t long after that it engulfed in flames.”
A social media update Tuesday evening said Highway 67 at Ambridge Drive was closed between Highway 11 and Iroquois Falls was closed due to a collision.
“OPP on scene,” police said.
“Reopening time unknown. Please use Jacobs Hill Road on north end of town and Monteith Road on south end.”
This story will be updated when new information comes available.
