Downtown North Bay being re-created via Minecraft

North Bay Minecraft by Jayden Cellucci North Bay Minecraft by Jayden Cellucci

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv

Russian forces accelerated scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Moscow's pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east.

Barrie

Toronto

Ottawa

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver