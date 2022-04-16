Downtown North Bay being re-created via Minecraft

Jayden Cellucci is from Ottawa but has many connections to North Bay.

Through Minecraft’s Build the Earth Project, the 16 year old is reproducing North Bay’s downtown.

“I’m recreating it one to one scale in Minecraft, so one block is one meter. I tried to include as much detail as I can. Traffic lights, building signs, pretty much just everything,” said Cellucci.

“I think a lot of the most important landmarks in the city are here. You’ve got the water front, you got city hall, you got the Pro Cathedral of Assumption, a bunch of other churches as well,” he added.

He’s been working on the project for just over two years, and told CTV News it can be a bit challenging at times, incorporating every detail.

“The most tedious things are getting the roads done and building the trees, I have to do all of the trees by hand,” he said.

There are also thousands of others creating different parts of the planet through the Build the Earth project.

“In 10 years from now, we will have a one to one recreation of the earth in Minecraft,” said Cellucci.

“Everybody is working on a separate part of the planet. Some people are doing it solo, others are in partners and groups and collaborating to make different parts of the earth.”

Cellucci said his goal is to complete the city’s downtown by summer 2023.