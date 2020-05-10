SUDBURY -- Police say two northern Ontario men have drowned after their canoe capsized off the shores of Manitoulin Island.

On the afternoon of May 9, police were called to the shore of Mudge Bay near Old Mill Road in Kagawong where officers located a deceased person floating in the water.

Officers then located a second deceased person nearby.

The two men have been identified as 31-year-old Kyle Jokinen of Whitefish and 29-year-old David Adamczak from Espanola

Police say the investigation revealed that two people were fishing when their canoe capsized and neither of the deceased was wearing a life jacket.

The investigation is on-going and will be overseen by the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Forensic Pathology Service.

Most drownings happen unexpectedly when small boats capsize or someone falls overboard. Use of an approved lifejacket or personal flotation device is well documented to dramatically increase your chances of surviving a boating incident.