Decoy moose leads to charges, fines for northwestern Ont. hunter

A Thunder Bay man has been fined $7,500 after being caught in a moose decoy operation by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry in 2021.

A news release from the ministry Friday said that on Oct. 23, 2021, conservation officers were conducting a moose decoy operation on the Whitesand Lake Road west of Schreiber.

“This planned operation was in response to historical unsafe hunting practices documented in the same area,” the release said.

“The moose decoy was situated on a commonly used access road where conservation officers controlled traffic in the vicinity of the operation. Fairservice shot at the moose decoy with a high-powered rifle down and across the road into a blind corner, while standing on the road.”

Justice of the Peace Jennifer Neill heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice in Nipigon on Sept. 12. Fairservice pleaded guilty to careless use of a firearm and also received a two-year hunting licence suspension.

He also has to successfully complete the Ontario Hunter Education Course before being able to purchase another hunting licence.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please click here.