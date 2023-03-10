Craft brewers upset about an unprecedented booze tax hike on the horizon

Craft brewers across the country are making their voices heard, as the Federal Government is looking to greatly increase a tax on the industry.

Included in those not happy with the tax hike are the owners of Outspoken Brewery, Graham Atkinson and Vaughn Alexander.

The pair poured a pint as they discussed the 6.3% raise in the federal excise with CTV News

Seeing the amber ale flow can be calming to some said the owners, but Alexander noted his frustration over the increase.

Alexander said he is especially exasperated that the government has cited inflation as a reason behind the move.

“I’d say we haven’t fully recovered from the pandemic,” he said.

Whether it is the price of materials, shipping, or any of the other business expenses that most small businesses continue to struggle with, those brewers who spoke with CTV News do not agree with the timing of the tax increase.

The Canadian Craft Brewers Association (CCBA) is challenging the Canadian Government on the excise raise.

The association estimates for the average craft brewer, only $440 will be added to their yearly expenses.

Completely manageable said Atkinson.

“It’s not anything that’s going to sink a business like ours, but it’s things that are noticeable because it’s all scalable,” said Alkinson.

“These types of taxes effect at a volume base level.”

As he mentioned, the excise is calculated on a sliding scale based on the production from distillers and brewers.

Alexander said that federal taxes are much lower than what they pay the province.

“It’s not just a few hundred dollars here because excise duty has increased 6.3 percent,” said Alexander.

“It’s also a few hundred dollars here and a few more hundred dollars here and here."

The pair, along with CCBA officials believe the industry is taxed too heavily, and Alexander said he knows these costs will trickle down.

"It makes a material difference when you add everything up and that’s passed down to the customer, that’s where it goes. It pinches everybody along the way,” he said.

It's something Christine Comeau, executive director of the CCBA, said they are looking to address.

“We want the current rates that these smaller brewers are paying to decrease," said Comeau.

"We have a proposal into government right now, a working document is looking at a 21 per cent increase so that these small breweries would end up saving roughly $1,500 per year.”

Time is running low for the advocates, officials with the CCBA said.

The government's tax increase is slated to come into effect on April 1.