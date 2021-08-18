COVID-19 exposure on flight from Toronto to Sault Ste. Marie
Public health officials are warning the public about public exposure to COVID-19 during a recent flight from Toronto to Sault Ste. Marie.
Passengers on Air Canada flight AC8320 on Aug. 14 should monitor themselves for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 until Aug. 24, Algoma Public Health said in a news release Tuesday evening.
Anyone who develops symptoms should isolate immediately and get tested.
The health agency is asking passengers who sat in seats 2 – 8 to contact their local public health authority for further instruction.
"Being fully immunized with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccination provides the best protection against COVID-19 and its variants. With the Delta variant being the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario, as well as more dangerous and easily transmissible, there has never been a more important time to get fully vaccinated to protect yourself and our community," Algoma Public Health said.
The COVID-19 vaccine is available at pop-up clinics, pharmacies, and primary care providers throughout the Algoma District. Find a vaccine clinic here.
