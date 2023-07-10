Council to decide on future of North Bay's waterfront Canada Place Tuesday

The future of the 'Canada Place' – a Lake Nipissing waterfront project in North Bay is once again up for a city council vote.

Canada Place is a proposed waterfront beautification project meant to commemorate the country's 150th anniversary which was celebrated back in 2017.

The North Bay Heritage Gardeners want nothing more than the project to receive the green light from council.

"I'm feeling positive about it. We started investing in the whole concept as part of the city's master plan," said Wanda Wallace, the organization's co-chair.

The heritage gardeners have been working on this project since 2017. The main part of the project would see the creation of an open gathering place with a large maple leaf built into the paving stones. It also includes a new walkway, seating and gardens.

Wallace told CTV News she believes it is a perfect project to tie in with the city's centennial celebrations slated for 2025.

"This is a bonus that came after the fact," she said.

"We've put a lot into it. If we get the plants in soon, they'll grow and it'll look beautiful in a couple years."

UNEXPECTED DELAYS

The project has hit several snags: from the pandemic, products not being available, to rising labour costs – which have more than doubled the project’s original $120,000 price tag.

Council will decide Tuesday night whether or not to award a construction contract that's worth just shy of $250,000 to Canor Construction Inc.

"There didn't seem to be a lot of support for it around the table which is interesting because it was originally approved at budget discussions last fall," said city councillor Chris Mayne.

If approved,the heritage gardeners would commit just over $55,000 towards the waterfront beautification project. The city would then foot the bill for the other $194,000.

"For a lot of people when they bring friends to North Bay, the first thing they do is bring them down to the waterfront, enjoy the walk along the sidewalks and enjoy the views,” said Mayne.

"It's a signature piece of the city."

Last month, council referred the project back to its infrastructure and operations committee for more information.

"We want a please if beauty and place for people to be," said Wallace.

A artist rendering of what the Canada Place project should look like. (Supplied)