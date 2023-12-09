Commercial vehicle driver from Quebec driving impaired on Hwy. 11, police say

A 65-year-old driver from L'Île-Cadieux, Que. is facing multiple charges following an incident on Highway 11 Wednesday evening.

Around 6 p.m. on Dec. 7, James Bay OPP (Ontario Provincial Police) responded to a traffic complaint concerning a commercial motor vehicle driving aggressively near Fauquier, Ont. about 30 kilometers east of Kapuskasing.

“The truck was stopped in Kapuskasing, and the officer administered an approved screening device,” said police on social media.

“The driver – a 65-year-old from L'Île-Cadieux, Que. – measured a BAC (blood alcohol concentration) of 17 mg/100ml and was charged with driving a commercial vehicle in contravention of conditions, as well as fail to stop on (the) right for (an) emergency vehicle.”

Under Ontario's zero-tolerance law for commercial drivers, you cannot have any alcohol in your system if you are driving a vehicle that requires an A-F driver's licence or Commercial Vehicle Operator's Registration.

“Zero tolerance for commercial drivers with alcohol in their system,” said police.

If you observe a suspected impaired driver, call 911 or contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.