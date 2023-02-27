Commercial truck driver charged with impaired in Cochrane

A transport driver from southern Ontario has been charged with impaired driving following an incident Feb. 23 in Cochrane.

Ontario Provincial Police received a complaint at 6:39 p.m. about a suspected impaired driver on Highway 11.

“Police located and stopped the vehicle driving on Highway 11 in Cochrane,” the OPP said Monday in a news release.

“The investigation revealed the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. The driver was arrested for impaired driving and transported to the Cochrane OPP for further testing.”

The 38-year-old driver from Mississauga is charged with impaired driving and possession of unmarked cigarettes.

The driver was issued a 90-day administrative driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cochrane on March 14.