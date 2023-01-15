Commercial motor vehicle crash closes parts of Hwy. 17 near the Manitoba border

A collision Sunday morning has one lane of Highway 17 closed, the Ontario Provincial Police said.

The incident took place before 10:00 a.m. near Triangle Lake in the area of Vermillion Bay.

"Dryden OPP is currently on scene of a single commercial motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 west of Vermilion Bay,” police said in a Facebook post.

The accident initially closed Highway 17 from Kenora to the Manitoba border.

“Heavy tow is on scene and working to remove the trailer,” the OPP said, in an update at 12:52 p.m.

“Alternating traffic will be allowed through once the lane is clear. Westbound traffic is being stopped at Highway 17 and Highway 105 in Vermilion Bay.”

The single commercial motor vehicle collision is currently under investigation.

No word yet on injuries.

According to the Ontario 511 map, the eastbound lane was still blocked due to the jackknifed tractor-trailer.

“Highway 17 is closed from Vermillion Bay to Triangle Lake due to a collision and poor road conditions,” the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) said, in an update on Ontario 511 at 1:28 p.m.

“Traffic control is in place. Please use caution in the area.”

The highway is also closed from the Manitoba border to Clearwater Bay due to road conditions, said Ontario 511 in a tweet.

Road Conditions on #HWY17 Both Directions between MCCONNELL LAKE RD - CLEARWATER BAY FIRE HALL (N) and ONTARIO - MANITOBA PROV BDY. All lanes closed. #Closure #ONHwys https://t.co/1qsoU2MQI5 — 511Ontario (@511Ontario) January 15, 2023

“Estimated duration (of the closure) to be 2 hours,” Ontario 511 said, in an update at 12:58 p.m.

“Please use caution in this area.”

“Please be patient during this time,” OPP said in their social media posts.

#DrydenOPP is currently on scene of a single commercial motor vehicle collision on #Hwy17 west of #VermillionBay. The highway is closed in both directions. Please be patient during this time.



For information/updates, please be sure to check Ontario 511. pic.twitter.com/OEnYN09xO5 — OPP North West Region (@OPP_NWR) January 15, 2023

More information to follow as it becomes available.