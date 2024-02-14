NORTHERN ONTARIO
Northern Ontario

    • Commercial driver charged after video captures dangerous pass on Highway 11

    Share

    As dangerous driving continues to be a problem in northern Ontario, a 29-year-old commercial truck driver has been charged after nearly causing a head-on collision.

    Officers with the James Bay detachment received a call Feb. 12 about a driver who made a dangerous pass on Highway 11 in Kapuskasing, Ontario Provincial Police said in a social media post.

    Commercial driver charged after making dangerous pass on Highway 11 in Kapuskasing. Feb. 12/24 (Ontario Provincial Police)

    Video provided by OPP -- see above -- shows the commercial driver crossing the double yellow centre line to pass another commercial vehicle nearly hitting an oncoming passenger vehicle on the snowy two-lane road.

    The transport driver that made the pass was stopped just five minutes after the complaint and was charged, police said.

    "The OPP relies on the public to ensure our roads stay safe," police said.

    "If you witness any dangerous driving behavior, please don't hesitate to report it to us, your information could make all the difference."

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada's carbon tax rebate system has been rebranded, policy unchanged

    The federal government is rebranding the carbon tax rebate. Previously known as the Climate Action Incentive Payment, the Liberals are now calling it the 'Canada Carbon Rebate,' according to a release touting the amount Canadians will be reimbursed this year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Barrie

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News