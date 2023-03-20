Cochrane couple charged, $50K narcotics seized in raid

A northern Ontario couple in their 20s are facing drug trafficking charges after police seized $50,000 in narcotics.

OPP seized $50K in narcotics in a raid on Genier Road in Cochrane (Supplied)

Officers from the community street crime unit raided a home on Genier Road in Cochrane shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

"Police seized drugs suspected to be methamphetamine, crack cocaine, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) with an estimated street value of $50,000," OPP said.

"Also seized, was a quantity of Canadian currency."

As a result, a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman are each charged with possession of property obtained by crime and five counts of drug trafficking.

Both are being held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court Monday.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.