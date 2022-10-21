Co-founder of one of north’s first gay bars remembered as a trailblazer

Gervais, 59, was a long-time advocate for the queer community in Greater Sudbury.

Gervais and his partner, Jean Paul Pelletier, co-founded Zig’s, one of the regions’ first gay bars in 1997.

Zig’s Bar remains a safe place for Sudbury’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Inside Zig's Bar in Sudbury on July 13/20. (Ian Campbell/ CTV News Northern Ontario)“You may not even know him or the impact he has had on you, the bar or the community or witnessed the hard fought battles he has overcome for us,” the current owners of Zig’s said in a social media post.

“He has helped pave the way for you to enjoy what you have today, making Sudbury a safer, more diverse and accepting place to be. We thank you for all you have sacrificed for the community Gilles.”

After running Zig's for years, Gervais sold the bar and switched to real estate. He joined Steve Kuula's team with Re/Max Crown Realty as a real estate agent.

Kuula described Gervais to CTV News as friend of 30 years. He also worked with him in real estate for the last 18 years.

“It was a very difficult morning in the office Monday when we received the news,” said Kuula.

“His real estate family is only beginning to grieve the loss. The community and not just the LGBT community will feel this loss.”

Kuula said Gervais had such charisma, he could bring life to a whole room.

“He had a personality that just drew people in," he said.

Gervais used that charm to try to build bridges between the straight and queer community, Kuula added.

A celebration of life will be held at Cambrian College’s Student Life Centre on Nov. 5. Per Gervais’ wishes, at the celebration there will be an open mic and guests are invited to share their stories and memories.